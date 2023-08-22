The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

A thunderstorm ended the Narrandera race meeting after just three races

MM
By Matt Malone
August 22 2023 - 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arthur The Great managed to get his impressive debut in before a thunderstorm caused an early end to the Narrandera race meeting on Tuesday.
Arthur The Great managed to get his impressive debut in before a thunderstorm caused an early end to the Narrandera race meeting on Tuesday.

A THUNDERSTORM ended the Narrandera meeting after just three races on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.