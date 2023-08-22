A THUNDERSTORM ended the Narrandera meeting after just three races on Tuesday.
Lightning activity in the region initially caused a delay to the meeting before heavy rainfall shortly afterwards forced the race day to an early end.
About six millimetres of rain fell in a 25-minute period, causing concerns for the safety of the track.
Southern District stewards and a delegation of senior jockeys conducted a track inspection, where surface water was found and ultimately it was deemed unsafe for racing.
"First there was lightning in the vicinity so we brought the horses back to the mounting yard and were initially going to wait out the storm and following a fair bit of rainfall over a short period of time, a delegation of senior riders went and inspected the track with myself and identified surface water on the track," chief steward Liam Martin said.
The meeting was transferred to Narrandera from Albury, after it's track was deemed unsuitable for racing.
The Narrandera track was rated a good four prior to the storm hitting. It was the second race meeting within four days the club has held.
Albury trainers Donna Scott and Mitch Beer enjoyed success in the three races that were run.
Scott prepared Arthur The Great to a dominant six-length victory in the opener, the Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1200m).
Ridden by Nick Heywood from the inside gate, they didn't forget to back Arthur The Great as he started $2.40 favourite after as much as $8.00 was offered in early markets.
Arthur The Great is a half brother to stablemate Clever Art.
Beer was successful with Patriot Bloodstock purchase Open Sky ($3.30) in the Maiden Plate (1600m). Nick Souquet was the winning rider.
Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding and jockey Jake Duffy combined on Smuggler's Angel ($3.80) to win the Maiden Handicap (1000m).
Smuggler's Angel was on debut and hit the line nicely to edge out $1.70 favourite Fileeta in the shadows of the post.
