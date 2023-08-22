The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of the Riverina, including Wagga

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The severe thunderstorm warning area, as of 3.52pm on Tuesday. Picture by Bureau of Meteorology
The severe thunderstorm warning area, as of 3.52pm on Tuesday. Picture by Bureau of Meteorology

Large hail and damaging winds are possible as thunderstorms move across the Riverina on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.