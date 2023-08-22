Large hail and damaging winds are possible as thunderstorms move across the Riverina on Tuesday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the region as an approaching cold front brings with it unstable weather conditions.
The Bureau of Meteorology said moisture and instability ahead of the front was resulting in the development of severe thunderstorms across southern and central NSW.
The bureau said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area - which includes Wagga, Young, West Wyalong, Tumbarumba and Junee - over the next several hours.
Between 9am and 3.40pm on Tuesday, Yanco has recorded 6.6 millimetres of rain, Deniliquin has had 6mm and 5.4mm has fallen over Narrandera.
Elsewhere, Griffith and Hay have both recorded 2.8mm since 9am.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
