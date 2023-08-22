The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Months of roadworks on Olympic Highway between Cootamundra and Young as crews improve drainage

Updated August 22 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The locations of the drainage works being carried out on the Olympic Highway between Cootamundra and Young over the next three months. Picture by Transport for NSW
The locations of the drainage works being carried out on the Olympic Highway between Cootamundra and Young over the next three months. Picture by Transport for NSW

Drivers will be met with disruptions along sections of a major Riverina highway over the next three months as drainage improvement works get under way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.