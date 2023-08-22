Drivers will be met with disruptions along sections of a major Riverina highway over the next three months as drainage improvement works get under way.
Single-lane closures will be in place at three locations along the Olympic Highway between Cootamundra and Young from August 22 until November 30.
The works, which will provide a stronger and safer road surface, will begin one kilometre north of the Cootamundra saleyards (between Rinkin Street and Shaftsbury Lane) this week and continue into September.
The road crews will then shift to the stretch of highway between Hines Lane and Colorado Road, three kilometres north of Wallendbeen, during September and October.
The final section to be worked on is between Fontenoy Lane and Koepang Road, 7.5km north of Wallendbeen, during October and November.
Work at each location will be finished before upgrades start at the next site, with each lot of work to take about 3-4 weeks to finish, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours.
There will be no speed reduction in place at the sites outside work hours.
Oversize and over-mass vehicles will be assisted through the site by traffic control, with access to properties will be maintained at all times.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
