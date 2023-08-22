Riverina residents have raised questions over whether an inquiry into placing a major powerline project underground is a farce.
The NSW Upper House inquiry examining the feasibility of undergrounding transmission infrastructure, for renewable energy projects across the state has been flooded with submissions since it was launched in June.
It comes as Transgrid advances plans for HumeLink, one of the state's largest energy infrastructure projects.
In an open letter penned to NSW premier Chris Minns and energy minister Penny Sharpe, Stop, Rethink HumeLink's Michael Katz has asked the state government to provide reassurances the inquiry is "not a sham".
"We are concerned the inquiry may be fatally compromised after reports from Helen Dalton that Premier Minns has ruled out undergrounding as too expensive," Mr Katz wrote.
Book Book farmer, and chairman of the Kyeamba Concerned Landholders Group, Peter Lawson agrees.
"Those concerns are very real," Mr Lawson said.
Mr Lawson already hosts about three kilometres of the existing 330KVa powerlines at his 2800-acre farm, Trewalla, but he said the new lines - which will run parallel - are set to have a much greater impact if they go above ground.
He has cited a number of concerns ranging from bushfire risk, the visual impact on residents and tourists, maintenance, and the impact it will have on the ability for aerial farming.
"Spray irrigation is out of the question," Mr Lawson said, adding that more and more farmers are turning to that in an effort to reduce the impact of drought.
He said other long-term factors including the rising prominence of drones in the ag sector ought to be taken into account as well.
"The expected life of the line is 50 years, but we know they will likely use them for 80 to 100 years if at all possible," Mr Lawson said.
"So, if some of these matters were given proper consideration and costings, undergrounding would well and truly stack up."
In his open letter to the government, Mr Katz also cited "very real concerns of National Parks Association, the Nature Conservation Council NSW, and many ecologists and Landcare groups, about the uncontested environmental impacts" of putting the HumeLink project above ground.
Mr Katz raised a number of concerns including "large-scale clear felling of native habitat and massive disruption to wildlife corridors, coupled with routine toxic chemical weed spraying, and the increased threat of destructive bushfires in fire-prone areas that are still recovering from the 2019/2020 Black Summer fires."
Responding to the concerns, Transgrid said it welcomes the inquiry into undergrounding and is continuing to work with landowners, the community, regulatory authorities and the government to find solutions to balance impacts, cost and the reliability of critical energy supply.
A Transgrid spokesperson said HumeLink is "urgently required to secure the National Electricity Market (NEM) as ageing coal generation retires".
"The Australian Energy Regulator must be satisfied the total investment is both prudent and efficient in terms of the cost to deliver the project because it has a direct impact on customer bills," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said installing an underground system would also "delay the project by several years, posing an unacceptable risk to network security and reliability and slowing down the delivery of cheaper, cleaner renewables into the grid."
A NSW government spokesperson also responded to the concerns, saying it "takes landholder concerns seriously".
"It is right that the community has a chance to have their say and we won't pre-empt the findings of this inquiry," the spokesperson said.
"The Minns Labor Government is committed to delivering the renewable energy transition that NSW deserves, in a way which is cost effective and environmentally responsible."
"We are also committed to ensuring local communities are engaged at every stage of the transition."
The inquiry committee is set to report its findings by August 31.
