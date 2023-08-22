The costumes have been magical and memorable as Wagga's primary school students break out the dress-up box for Book Week.
While Wednesday Adams and Minecraft characters were popular among the students at Kapooka Public School, there were a few students at North Wagga Public School who dressed up as a Matildas player.
Of course, the traditional characters like Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland also made appearances at both schools this year.
Kapooka Public School principal Lyn Eacott said their parade on Tuesday afternoon was "wonderful".
"It was such a good opportunity for our parents to come out to our school," she said.
Book Week is celebrated annually, encouraging children to read by embracing their favourite stories and dressing as their favourite characters.
For Kapooka Public School Year 3 student Isabella Mates, her desire to dress up as a pig introduced her to a new story.
"I really wanted to be a pig and I found a book that had pigs in it," she said.
North Wagga Public School principal Trudy Standley said it was good to see everyone getting involved in Book Week, from the teachers to the students across all years.
"There has been a mixture of everything this year, but noticeably, a lot of Matildas," Ms Standley said.
The famous Australian soccer team players weren't the only Matildas to make an appearance, with North Wagga Year 2 student Ruby Billingham dressed up as Roald Dahl's iconic character Matilda, who was immortalised on the big screen in 1996.
"It's my favourite movie," Ruby said.
"I had been wanting to buy the book and then Mum bought the book.
"It involves music and I love music."
