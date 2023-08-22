Girls' sport is in need of much more financial support

Where does becoming a champion start? It starts with mum and dad. Throw the ball for the dog, but not for the kids? Watch the footy, but not kick one around the back yard? As the mum of a competent nine-year-old once said to me back in Wagga's school-based Saturday sport era, "My kid can play netball all day if she likes, but I'm not getting up at that hour on a Saturday morning to be there!" Sport is a very important part of "belonging".

