Girls' sport is in need of much more financial support

The Matildas certainly enhanced the status of women's sport. Following on the heels of record television ratings for women's cricket, girls of all ages will be encouraged to actively participate in sport themselves.
The DA's editorial last Friday (18/8), Chance to create a lasting football legacy, discussed the costs associated with becoming a champion. As Sam Kerr is quoted as saying: "We need funding in our development, we need funding in our grassroots. We need funding everywhere."
The editorial drew attention to the costs of playing at an elite level. Country players, particularly, are disadvantaged if the parents do not have very deep pockets. It's the costs while on the way up - the trials, the tournaments, the travel, the accommodation - at this stage many have to drop out.
I'll bet many state squads in various sports consist of metro players only. As our family knows only too well, selection trials and training invariably mean spending every weekend in Sydney over a long period of time.
There are $750 grants for some, once the player reaches the nationals, but not for earlier expenses.
And once at or near the elite level, the family has to move to the metro area, or at least the athlete has to be able to board there for some time. Once in a squad like the Matildas, it's a given the athlete will forfeit job opportunities and give all to the sport.
While Football Australia has a target of increasing the proportion of female players to 50 per cent by 2027, without help talented country players are unlikely to reach the top.
Where does becoming a champion start? It starts with mum and dad. Throw the ball for the dog, but not for the kids? Watch the footy, but not kick one around the back yard? As the mum of a competent nine-year-old once said to me back in Wagga's school-based Saturday sport era, "My kid can play netball all day if she likes, but I'm not getting up at that hour on a Saturday morning to be there!" Sport is a very important part of "belonging".
Shared practice sessions, wins and all the kudos that goes with that, but also the character-building determination to do better after a loss.
Anthony Albanese's reluctance to be seen with the Matildas when they lost against England is mirrored by so many parents.
Albanese was at the game and had the Matildas won, he would have been seen on television celebrating with the victors. The Matildas were our team, win or lose. With your child's team, be there, win or lose. Sport is character building - life is a series of wins and losses.
Getting your child into a team can be a barrier. Former premier Bob Carr put an end to school-based Saturday teams. For Bob, it was about legal liability. The Education Department shifted insurance costs to parents - borne by the club through team fees.
This year, the new NSW Labor Government reduced the $100 Active Kids grants to $50, a mere fraction of what any active child costs their parents. Do we want future Matildas or not? Are we to limit sports training to children whose parents have money?
I agree with the DA's editorial that girls need more access to training and playing fields. If we are to encourage future female stars, then we have to do more than support them on TV.
Last Saturday, Mr Albanese offered the $200 million Play Our Way program to upgrade women's facilities.
Teenage girls, in particular, need a degree of privacy and cleanliness, so let's be sure that these facilities are reserved for females only.
But getting back to selection at the highest level. Wagga teams incur significant costs if they compete in state-wide competitions, usually played in Sydney. Our girls need to be seen at the top level to be selected.
Perhaps the government could offer each code an amount of money to be used to support country players' expenses. There are other schemes to ensure diversity, so why not country-city?
