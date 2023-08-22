The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

The Rock-Yerong Creek wary of Marrar, with Zach Walgers or not

MM
By Matt Malone
August 22 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers in action against The Rock-Yerong Creek earlier in the season. Picture by Madeline Begley
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers in action against The Rock-Yerong Creek earlier in the season. Picture by Madeline Begley

THE Rock-Yerong Creek are not going to spend too much worrying about whether Zach Walgers will or won't line-up for Marrar on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.