THE Rock-Yerong Creek are not going to spend too much worrying about whether Zach Walgers will or won't line-up for Marrar on Saturday.
The Bombers' assistant coach injured his hamstring early in last Saturday's qualifying final win over Northern Jets and played no further part in the game after half-time.
Walgers was leading the Farrer League Player of the Year award, voted weekly by coaches, when voting went behind closed doors with three rounds to go.
He's enjoyed an exceptional season, spending more time through the midfield than in previous seasons.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken is a big fan of Walgers but is not going to concern himself too much surrounding his availability to face the Magpies in the second semi-final at Robertson Oval.
"People keep asking me about Zach Walgers and that sort of stuff is out our hands, we'll prepare for Marrar no differently whether Zach will be playing or won't be playing," Aiken said.
"Whether he plays or not, to be honest, Zachy is a terrific footballer but Marrar are still going to bring the heat and play the same way and they showed that on the weekend and they were impressive.
"The way they went about it was really good to see.
"It's going to be a great contest and it has been twice this year already.
"Finals are a different beast, we know that from our first finals series last year, you've got to bring it, otherwise, if you don't, it doesn't matter what list you've got or what team you think you've got, it counts for nothing to be honest."
MORE SPORT NEWS
TRYC beat Marrar by one point early in the season at Langtry Oval, then enjoyed a 25-point win at Victoria Park midway through the year.
Aiken said the one thing the Magpies know is that they must be at their best for a full four quarters if they are to defeat Marrar.
"Their structures and how they play footy, they're never beaten, to be honest," he said.
"Sparks (Shane Lenon) has obviously instilled that into them for a long time and Cal's obviously put his own little spin on it and they're playing in a different way, a little bit, but still similar to how they've played.
"It's just that resilience that they've got, when the game looks like it's going to be taken away from them, they find a way to wrestle the momentum back.
"They always run in numbers and they always work hard for each other and that's what impresses me the most about them and they play right until the final siren so that's what we're going to have to do on Saturday to give us the opportunity to go through but it's going to be tough."
TRYC have some big decisions as to who to leave out of their side with Curtis Steele, Don Roberts and Jordy Kemp all to return for their first final.
Aiken conceded selection this week will be incredibly tough.
"We've been mulling over it for a couple of weeks to be honest. Looking at different structures and how we look, how we want to set up, who comes in, who goes out and why, how and where," he said.
"It's the old cliche but you don't have opportunities to play in finals or be part of something special if you don't have depth and blokes fighting for spots. We have this year, which is terrific for the footy club.
"It's exciting but it's also frustrating and hard mentally for us as coaches and leaving people out who have done some good things for us this year.
"But the twos winning on the weekend gives them the opportunity to still play this weekend and play a role in helping the twos move forward.
"Whether we win this week or we don't, there's still another week and they may have the opportunity to come in if someone gets injured, or they play exceptional. They've just got to take it the right way, do what they're asked to do and who knows."
