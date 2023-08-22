The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

All eyes forward for North Wagga ahead of elimination final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 22 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg said her side earned their second chance, and they'll come out fighting against Barellan when they use it. Picture by Ash Smith
North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg said her side earned their second chance, and they'll come out fighting against Barellan when they use it. Picture by Ash Smith

After a disappointing loss to East Wagga-Kooringal in the first Farrer League qualifying final on Saturday, North Wagga have refocused to Sunday's first semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.