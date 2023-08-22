All eyes forward for North Wagga ahead of elimination final

After a disappointing loss to East Wagga-Kooringal in the first Farrer League qualifying final on Saturday, North Wagga have refocused to Sunday's first semi-final.
Coach Flynn Hogg said it wasn't her side's day on Saturday, but they earned their second chance, and now it's time to use it.
"It just wasn't our day, like I couldn't really pinpoint much," Hogg said.
"It was just our conversion, we got a lot of attempts to get the win but in saying that it's easy for me to say all this, I wasn't on the court in the pouring down rain, but we haven't had many games this year in like that.
"I think the girls just need to have more confidence in themselves as a whole team and really treasure that ball when we do get it.
"Usually we play and we're up and about and energetic and everything, but I don't know, it just wasn't our day, which is okay, but we we're not gonna dwell on that because we've got another hard week this week.
"They need to realise that they've worked so hard all year and got wins, losses, draws, whatever, and now we have a second chance.
"It proves to the girls they have worked their bums off all year to get that second chance, and proves to them they deserve to be here."
Hogg said mindset will be their make or break come Sunday.
Focusing forward and not back, she said positive talk and confidence boosting is on the menu at training.
"What happened on the weekend happened, we can't go back and change anything, we can only move forward and improve what happened," she said.
"We just have to keep positive, Emily and I, because there's no point dwelling and getting cranky, the girls have given it their all all year and they did on the weekend and I know they will again this weekend too.
"It's just all about keeping it positive and reminding them that they are in A grade for a reason and they finished in that second position on the ladder for a reason.
"I feel like once the team gets around each other and us on the bench get around them, it just helps the vibe and pumps them up on the court.
"It wasn't our usual vibe on the weekend, which is alright, better to do that when we have a second chance, but now it's elimination I have all the faith and confidence in the girls."
Facing Barellan straight off their seven goal elimination final win over Northern Jets, Saints have pulled ahead in both their meetings this year.
Winning their two meetings by two and four goals, Hogg said they've had a tight history this season, but are also yet to play them at full strength.
"They were very tight games but in saying that, both times we've played them we haven't actually played with a full team," she said.
Last time they played Hogg said she had a completely different shooting and circle defence set up to what she'll have on court this weekend.
"I think we just need to take more control of the court and play our game, just keep doing the basics," she said.
She's hopeful for better weather on Sunday too, saying pleasant weather will benefit their game.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
