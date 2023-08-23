The Daily Advertiser
Daily Advertiser letters: Matildas' loss still a win after team took Australians on a joyous World Cup ride

August 24 2023 - 4:30am
TOON SAYS IT ALL ABOUT THE MATILDAS EFFECT

The Broelman cartoon said it all (The Daily Advertiser, August 22): a little girl hugging a Matilda, a big heart floating in the air with a "You lost but you won" speech balloon.

