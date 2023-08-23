The Broelman cartoon said it all (The Daily Advertiser, August 22): a little girl hugging a Matilda, a big heart floating in the air with a "You lost but you won" speech balloon.
They certainly did, and they took all of us with them. What a joyous ride it was.
Responding to Robert T. Walker's "Numbers Need Explaining" (DA letters, August 19) request for me cite an authoritative reference for my mention of "500 or so First Nations tribes" I regret that I am unable to help by specifying exactly where I heard that approximation quoted. Presumably on some SBS or ABC broadcast?
In any event the exact number (whatever it is) was pretty much irrelevant to the point of my letter which was to ask how the Voice proposes to manage to effectively liaise all the way down to the many First Nations groups at the grass roots level.
If however we need some sort of quantified figure, a quick search of Wikipedia for "List of Australian Aboriginal group names" brings up a table containing 689 groups.
This of course does not include any of the Torres Strait Islander groups which would also be represented by the Voice.
The cheapest reliable form of power remains coal (Matt Canavan, Liberal Nationals Senator).
While we should aim for nuclear over the long term, it will take decades to develop that industry.
Modern coal power stations are clean. Wyy are we not building them instead of our reliance on the health, farmland and bush destruction of unreliable renewables?
There are many compelling reasons why nuclear power is not a viable option for Australia.
Aside from the fact that it is banned across the country, the CSIRO confirm that nuclear is by far the most expensive energy option and would take years to develop.
Nuclear also requires considerable amounts of water for cooling, comes with safety risks and adds the challenge of managing nuclear waste.
By the time we managed to get nuclear reactors up and running in our dry, sunny and windy country we would already be powering Australia several times over with renewable energy.
Our current clean energy plan is both safe and will provide longer-term cost savings. Why go fission for a risky, expensive alternative?
Like many non-native animals brought to Australia and abandoned to fend for themselves in the wild, brumbies are now fully naturalised into ecosystems that have been vastly altered by land clearing, agriculture, development, freshwater source depletion, and the deliberate eradication or exploitation of native animals.
Naturalised animals have picked up the slack from native animals that are no longer present in large enough numbers to contribute the services they evolved here to provide.
Brumbies are hard-hooved, heavy animals, like the cattle and sheep for whom so much of the native landscape has been displaced.
But any damage these horses do is comparatively trivial because there are so few brumbies and so many sheep and cattle.
Like all other wild animals, naturalised animal populations fluctuate with the condition of the environment. If brumby numbers have increased recently, it is because the land to which they have access has increased.
The snowline is rising with climate change and every plant and animal that lives along that snowline must adapt or die.
A rising snowline is good for horses, but many native species will die - not because of the horses but because of the climate change.
Clearly blaming the horses is nothing but another government scapegoating exercise.
