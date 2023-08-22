The Rock-Yerong Creek is set to be boosted by the return of three key footballers for Saturday's second semi-final against Marrar.
Co-captain Curtis Steele, marquee recruit Don Roberts and small forward Jordy Kemp will all come back into a side that beat East Wagga-Kooringal by 57 points in the final round.
It is set to be the first team all season that the minor premiers have been boast a full-strength team.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken is excited by the prospect but also acknowledges that it leaves he and Heath Russell with some tough decisions to make.
"People don't realise and they talk about us and all that but we dead set have not had a full list all year," Aiken said.
"Boys have come in and out at different stages due to injuries and unavailability.
"The way the group's gelled together at different stages under duress, when we've brought different guys in, has been exceptional.
"The blokes that we don't get to pick, it's going to be tough selection, but they're still apart of it and no different to anyone else and the reality is that they will still get to play footy on Sunday in elimination final, funnily enough against Marrar out at Langtry Oval and we're just rapt that they will get to play footy this week.
"Our twos on the weekend, they were super, the resilience they showed and our kids, the way they stood up in the last quarter after being bashed a little bit in the first three quarters, was great for our footy club and our future."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Steele and Roberts both return from hamstring injuries, while Kemp makes his way back from a broken hand.
It continues an impressive run of inclusions after the Magpies also welcomed back Liam Lupton and Dean Biermann from overseas holidays over the final two rounds.
Aiken is confident his team will be right to go.
"I would imagine so. I'm confident in the three boys, they're pretty high quality footballers. We're confident they will come in and play their role," he said.
"If we're worried about three blokes coming back in and getting the job done for us then we're in trouble, to be honest.
"They just need to play their role, play their bit and do what they've got to do. Win the footy when they're required, make good decisions when they're required and if they can do that, they'll be fine."
Aiken and Russell were among the spectators at Robertson Oval on Saturday as Marrar overcame Northern Jets by 14 points in the qualifying final.
Aiken has nothing but respect for the Bombers.
"No matter when you play them, it's always going to be a challenge," he said.
"Marrar know Marrar. We respect them that much it's not funny, and the way they play. Especially for each other and on the weekend under duress when people would have written them off with Zachy (Walgers) coming off and a few boys coming off with a few injuries and that, it just shows you the club that they are and the club that they've become.
"They're super resilient, they play for each other, they know how they play."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.