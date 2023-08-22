Koalas - a dying breed?
I note that one of your correspondents (DA letters, August 18) is worried again about the koalas dying out by 2050. They have never died out before, and we have been having bushfires since Australia has had trees and lightning. But they could die out.
If all our good farming land is covered with solar panels and then our energy minister starts clear felling of forests for more solar panels, then there will be no food or habitat for koalas.
No land will be left on which to grow grass or crops. Then we have no food for people.
We then have both koalas and people dying from starvation or exposure - no houses. However, we will have a lot of mushrooms under the solar panels and intermittent electricity for those not here.
So, this takes us back 65,000 years to when the Aboriginal people first arrived from Africa. They found a pristine country with no houses, little food, and no electricity.
If your correspondent wishes to return to those primeval times, they are welcome.
For me, you can have the good old days. Most people on the planet now get three meals a day and a roof over their heads. 2023 suits me fine.
Thank you, Keith Favell, (DA letters, August 19) for your thought-provoking questions, your heart is in the right place I think, full of compassion for the 3 per cent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander folks living in our Great Southern Land. 97 per cent can improve the lives for 3 per cent, that is incredible.
The Voice (as I understand it) will in part attempt to streamline money already spent (roughly 1.1 per cent of GDP, RMIT Fact Check) so that instead of it trickling down through multi layers of often out-sourced private providers with needy people on the front line getting the drips at the end, the flow will be much more targeted, direct, and tailored to individual communities and their needs.
Not every community has the same requirements. Right now, many decisions are made in Canberra with one-size-fits-all, knee-jerk approach. Doesn't work.
ATSIC formed in 1989 after 500 meetings with 14,400 people began to support development and change. There were issues with a minority of people who didn't follow due process, but in the main it was very successful.
However, after pressure mostly from some sections of the media, ATSIC, instead of being investigated and reformed was abolished at the stroke of midnight on March 16, 2005. Since then, many isolated/remote communities have been in limbo.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart grew slowly from 2007, taking 18 years to get to referendum. Being enshrined in the Constitution prevents it being abolished so easily. It will make a difference.
As for race, well race is a glorious fact of life in our modern multicultural society.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders however are the only race or group (with 400 or so languages) which have legislation made especially about them.
Race is always on the agenda, just how each of us embraces others literally and metaphorically is what matters.
According to my DNA I am a mix of at least six different racial and clan groups, none of them Caucasian as none of them came from that part of Russia, but that's for another day perhaps. I wear them all with pride.
The NSW government's decision to consider aerial shooting to reduce wild horse numbers in Kosciuszko National Park is a welcome step towards protecting and managing this unique environment for future generations.
The ACT Parks and Conservation Service has shown that thermal-assisted aerial culling of deer and pigs is the most humane and effective method of reducing numbers of large feral animals in national parks.
The National Parks Association of the ACT has long advocated reducing feral horse numbers in KNP. With the recent explosion in numbers in the park, many of these horses are obviously malnourished through lack of enough feed for them.
Fewer horses will result in a healthier, more stable remaining population and protection for all plants, animals and heritage sites in the park.
Kosciuszko is the jewel in the crown of Australian national parks.
The NSW government must ensure that it remains so by keeping a balance between native and introduced animals. Aerial culling of feral horses will be a good start.
