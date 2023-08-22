CHARLES Sturt University midfielder Trent Cohalan believes the Bushpigs' drought-breaking finals victory can spur the playing group onto greater heights.
The Bushpigs enjoyed their first finals victory in 22 years last Sunday when upsetting East Wagga-Kooringal by 24 points at Maher Oval.
In the process, it also erased the nightmare of last year's finals appearance that saw CSU blown away early on the way to a 69-point defeat at the hands of North Wagga.
Cohalan was the Bushpigs' prized recruit of the off-season, joining his elder brother Travis at the club after a long career at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Cohalan took great satisfaction in helping CSU break their finals drought but is even more excited by what it could mean for their future.
"It was great and probably for me, because I wasn't there last year, I was on the sideline watching and I went into their sheds after the game and you could hear a pin drop, they were so disappointed after obviously scraping their way in," Cohalan said.
"So to start fast on the weekend and to see the enjoyment when we got the reward on the scoreboard with Hayden's first goal and then a couple of others straight away was great.
"Whilst there was a huge amount of excitement post the win, after we actually won on the field, it was almost like 'ok, there's one down' that was the feeling that you got.
"It wasn't like a real aura like that was our grand final, we did it. It was more like we live to fight another day, what's next sort of thing, which I thought was really mature of them because after that big loss last year, and again two weeks ago against East Wagga, it would have been easy to be the opposite of that."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The win sets up a first semi-final showdown with Northern Jets at Langtry Oval on Sunday.
The Jets have been comfortable winners of both their meetings this season.
Cohalan acknowledges the task in front of CSU but also believes they are better placed now than ever before to get the job done.
"We're certainly not underestimating the challenge by any stretch or certainly not unaware that it's going to be a really challenging game for us and one that we're going to have to be on for 100 minutes to come out on top," he said.
"It starts in the guts and it did on the weekend. Probably against East Wagga we were bullied two weeks ago and we were pretty comfortable with how we finished off the game with clearance numbers against East Wagga on the weekend.
"With big (Lachie) Jones in the ruck, he puts it on a platter for the Jets boys and they've obviously got (Mitch) Haddrill, (Jeromy) Lucas, (Jack) Fisher, rolling through there so they've got some serious class in there so if we can break even at the stoppages and get the footy in pretty cleanly like we did on the weekend that's what we'll be trying to do.
"I think it's also for us, knowing our cues a bit, sometimes when a side's coming fast at us we kind of feel like we have to go fast back at them but I think we play our best footy when we do the opposite, take a bit of sting out of it, control it and make them defend.
"Certainly earlier in the year when we had Jets out at Ardlethan, they obviously came really hard and our response was to go really hard back at them when we probably needed to take the sting out of the game a bit and make them defend."
Regardless of how the season pans out for CSU, Cohalan has thoroughly enjoyed the change of scenery.
He admits he's been pleasantly surprised by how the Bushpigs go about their business.
"It's actually probably been better than I imagined, to be honest," he said.
"I probably wasn't really sure what to expect and I've actually been blown away by the commitment and the professionalism of the boys. Going above and beyond, always going for an extra kick, or they all meet at the river on a Sunday, there's never any shortage of blokes on the track.
"It's been eye-opening for me, I walked in not knowing what to expect but it's obviously been encouraging to see that.
"They're a good bunch of kids and they've obviously been doing it together for a few years now so it's good that they've got that commitment level and want to be successful, which is great."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.