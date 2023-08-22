"With big (Lachie) Jones in the ruck, he puts it on a platter for the Jets boys and they've obviously got (Mitch) Haddrill, (Jeromy) Lucas, (Jack) Fisher, rolling through there so they've got some serious class in there so if we can break even at the stoppages and get the footy in pretty cleanly like we did on the weekend that's what we'll be trying to do.

