The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Trent Cohalan has been impressed by Charles Sturt University in his first season at the club

MM
By Matt Malone
August 22 2023 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University midfielder Trent Cohalan is looking forward to another finals appearance on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith
Charles Sturt University midfielder Trent Cohalan is looking forward to another finals appearance on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith

CHARLES Sturt University midfielder Trent Cohalan believes the Bushpigs' drought-breaking finals victory can spur the playing group onto greater heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.