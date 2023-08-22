The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Reiland Angus bull sale to help family of George Hassett who died after Hume Highway crash near Tarcutta

By Kim Woods
Updated August 22 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reiland Angus will donate half the proceeds from Reiland Spencer S1283 (left) to the Hassett family. Reiland Angus' Jess Reynolds says George Hassett (pictured top right with his fiancee Aly and twins sons Oliver and Cooper) was a "one-of-a-kind friend who could give a cuddle that would warm your heart". Pictures supplied
Reiland Angus will donate half the proceeds from Reiland Spencer S1283 (left) to the Hassett family. Reiland Angus' Jess Reynolds says George Hassett (pictured top right with his fiancee Aly and twins sons Oliver and Cooper) was a "one-of-a-kind friend who could give a cuddle that would warm your heart". Pictures supplied

The proceeds from the sale of an Angus bull will go towards helping the young family of an Adelong man who died after a crash near Tarcutta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.