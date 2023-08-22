The proceeds from the sale of an Angus bull will go towards helping the young family of an Adelong man who died after a crash near Tarcutta.
George Hassett was a passenger in a ute which collided with a truck on the Hume Highway on August 11.
Mr Hassett was flown to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition but later passed away.
The 30-year-old is father to one-year-old twin boys, Oliver and Cooper, was due to marry his fiancee Aly Oliver in November.
The Lucas family, of Reiland Angus, Tumut and Gundagai, will donate 50 per cent of the proceeds from a young sire, Reiland Spencer S1283, to be sold as the opening lot in their annual on-property spring sale on September 1.
Reiland Angus spokesperson Jess Reynolds said the Lucas and Reynolds family were saddened by the loss of their wonderful, always smiling friend.
"George was a caring, bright, happy, kind-hearted one-of-a-kind friend who could give a cuddle that would warm your heart. A strong but friendly handshake and was keen to stir up any kids just before bedtime," Mrs Reynolds said.
"We will be showing our support to his family by donating 50 per cent of the proceeds of Lot 1 to Aly and the boys at our upcoming bull sale on September 1."
Reiland co-principal Mark Lucas described the two-year-old Reiland Spencer S1283 as possessing depth of breeding for high carcase merit and longevity combined with overall soundness and a soft, easy doing style.
Selling agents Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions will forgo their commission on the sale of Reiland Spencer.
An online GoFundMe fundraiser to support Aly and the boys has so far raised more than $305,000.
