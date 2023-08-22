Plenty on the cards for Fuller, but she's ready for finals

Griffith's Georgia Fuller has had a full plate of netball this season, but it hasn't stopped her maintaining a consistent position in their A grade side.
Invited to apply as a coach for the NSW Regional Emerging Talent netball squad, Fuller was accepted into the assistant coach role.
"I got asked to assistant coach the regional team, which was pretty cool and exciting," Fuller said.
"I've been going to Sydney every second weekend and we do training camps with the 12 girls selected in our team.
"We try and build them up, and we have a tournament in September, and it's been good to build those girls up so that they have that opportunity to go into those state teams or premier league teams.
"It's providing that elite environment for them and to give those regional kids a chance to learn what high performance is all about."
Training began after the completion of the state age championships, and while nerve wrecking to start, Fuller said it's been an incredible experience.
Helping prepare the next generation for success, Fuller said coaching the side has helped improve her game too.
Developing a new and better understanding of netball, she said it has definitely impacted her on court.
"I love the coaching side of things, building that team morale up, I think I wanted to be part of coaching that emerging team to feedback what we learn there," she said.
"It's a whole other level, being able to feedback that to the Southern Sports Academy, the Barellan rep, and to the Swans as well, there's so much we can learn and bring back.
"I think you learn a lot from coaching about how you play, you have a bit of a different perspective on things."
Stepping down from the Swans head coaching role this season, Fuller has remained on as an assistant coach alongside Carolyn Burgess.
Retired professional player Joh Munro stepped into the head coaching role this season, after joining the club mid-2022.
Fuller said it's been a joy working and playing under Munro.
"I love having Joh as a coach," Fuller said.
"Her and Carolyn together make such a good team.
"She has a lot of knowledge, her Carolyn work together a lot at training and in all the sessions that we do so we use their knowledge as much as we can and soak that all up.
"But not only that, she's just relaxed and she cares about everyone in the team and she's got a lot of heart, it's like she's been here for years because she just wants everyone, not just A grade, to do well and you can see her passion in how she coaches.
"I think we all really respect that and we just soak up everything she has to say."
Fuller said Munro has struck the perfect balance, a friend to the players while also helping improve as netballers.
Heading into the finals series Fuller echoes the sentiment of opposition clubs, calling out the strength of this year's A grade competition.
Preparing to play Coolamon in the first Riverina League final, she said they know they'll have to fight to the last second to win.
"To make finals in such a tight competition is an achievement in itself, but I think we start fresh again," she said.
"Finals, is anyone's ball game, really, we know a lot can happen in a finals game, anyone can beat anyone.
"So heading into Coolamon, I think we'll just be focusing on enjoying the moment, but also trying to put what we've been practising into the game and trying to stay on task.
"We know that they're going to be tough, and they're going to be in the whole game for the full four quarters, so we just have to be able to hold as well, we've got to keep going for that whole game.
"I think that's probably the key from each time we've played them, we can't drop off at any moment because they're a talented team."
Coolamon are the only team Griffith have not beaten this season, though the sides drew in round 14.
In their meeting prior, Coolamon got a 3-goal jump on a bare-bones Swans side.
Griffith play Coolamon at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday in the first qualifying final.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
