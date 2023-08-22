Wagga Touch Association calls for players to attend All Abilities carnival

Wagga Touch Association will form its inaugural All Abilities team to compete at the ACT All Abilities Touch Football Carnival in October.
Coordinator Cath Salmon has been a driving force behind the team since her daughter played for Canberra earlier this year.
"Jess, my daughter, went to the Nationals this year in Coffs Harbour, and she had the absolute best time having teammates and being in a team and included," Salmon said.
"All of the Canberra people are so enthusiastic and they have been harassing me ever since to get this to get this team together.
"Jess is excited to play, so I thought I'm sure there's other people in Wagga that would love to play as well."
Salmon said Jess has played several sports, both in open and All Abilities competitions, but was most excited to play touch, a sport that's been part of her family for her entire life.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"Touch is much more difficult for people to get involved [than netball and basketball], and Jess hasn't been in a team sport since she left school, so this is a really good thing to be included in," she said.
"She's very excited and to see all her friends that she made in Canberra again is another exciting part.
"Jess has watched touch football her whole life, we've been involved with touch football for 40 years, so her whole life she's been around it, she knows all the rules, and she's just excited to play.
"It is hard for people with disabilities to play touch, it's such a fast sport and often it's a very competitive sport and people don't want people with disabilities in their teams, so this gives them the opportunity to be a part of a team and be able to play the sport that they love.
"A lot of people love touch football, they just don't get the opportunity to play."
The All Abilities Carnival will run over two days in October with two round-robin tournaments culminating in a championship finals.
Salmon said she believes All Abilities programs are essential offerings for people with disabilities, and have an immeasurable positive impact on athletes and their families.
All Abilities touch programs have been booming in popularity in recent years and have taken off particularly well in Queensland.
Following the Canberra carnival, Wagga Touch Association will be hosting a six week All Abilities program, in hopes to establish an ongoing program in the region.
"We're having a six week program that will commence after the school holidays, in line with the junior competition.
"We'll have an hour long session, and we'll teach them all the skills to start with and then we'll be playing a game afterwards, and hopefully if we get enough people we'll be playing a few games.
"It's really hit off in other parts of Australia, you see how much fun the players have, it's crazy how much enjoyment there is and we just want to be a part of it."
Requiring at least eight players to get the team up and running, Salmon encouraged anyone interested in participating to get in contact with Wagga Touch Association.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.