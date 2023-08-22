The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Touch Association calls for players to attend All Abilities carnival

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 22 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:30pm
Wagga's Jess Salmon has been a driving force in Wagga Touch Association forming an All Abilities team.
Wagga Touch Association will form its inaugural All Abilities team to compete at the ACT All Abilities Touch Football Carnival in October.

