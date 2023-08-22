All it took was a leap of faith and the support of one good mentor to change the dynamic of an entire profession, which was once ruled by men.
For whatever reason, NSW's first female paramedic Lee Clout slipped through the cracks in 1979 when she landed a job interview, but little did she know at the time she would be the first step towards change.
This week, NSW Ambulance is celebrating becoming the first of the state's emergency services to reach gender parity in its ranks, with women now making up more than 50 per cent of the workforce.
It is something Ms Clout could never have seen coming when the Tumut-born powerhouse secured a role as a paramedic in Wagga in 1979 at just 19 years old, which she credits Superintendent John Bradford for.
"I'm not sure why I got the interview, if perhaps they had thought I was a boy because of my name, but I got it," she said.
"Whenever John was asked why he employed me he said 'I employ for the person's skills and knowledge'.
"That's how it should be, people should be employed for their skills and knowledge and not because of their gender, weight or sexuality."
While a female paramedic was an anomaly that often shocked people during that time, a determined and confident Ms Clout didn't let that hold her back.
"I remember at first people used to stare at me a lot," she said.
"But then I started doing lectures and talks, going to schools, and I started teaching first aid.
"It was about three or four months later before the next female paramedic joined us."
Ms Clout's career was that of fate, having grown up with the dream of becoming a nurse, but inevitably ending up exactly where she was meant to be.
"I worked as a paramedic for about five years and then I had my son and I couldn't do full-time work and they wouldn't offer me part-time work," she said.
In September 1984, Ms Clout left to care for her son. Ten years later, in 1994, she returned to the role of coordination officer where she remained for another five years.
When the coordination centre relocated from Wagga to Wollongong, she decided to remain in Wagga and part ways with her life as a paramedic, instead joining the NSW Police where she remained for 11 years.
Ms Clout said to see how the profession has changed has been good.
"It's lovely to see NSW Ambulance is now 50/50 in terms of female and male paramedics," she said.
Ms Clout said anyone interested in joining the NSW Ambulance should do it.
"I would do it again if I could," she said.
"It's a great career. It's a rewarding career, it's a tough career and at times it is a boring career, but it is a good career."
NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison said it was important workforces reflect the people they serve.
"Workplace gender diversity matters and it is pleasing to see NSW Ambulance has achieved this," she said.
"It is an important step for NSW Ambulance as an employer and for patient trust and care.
"We know that a diverse and inclusive workplace is beneficial to all employees - not just women - and has a positive impact on the organisation as a whole."
NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce said gender diversity was important as it brings a breadth of perspectives, experiences and skills that enhance the quality of care provided to patients.
NSW Ambulance chief executive Dominic Morgan congratulated all the women who have helped grow the organisation into the respected, skilled and diverse organisation it is today.
"I want to extend my sincere thanks to each and every one of the devoted women who helped us achieve this milestone," Dr Morgan said.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
