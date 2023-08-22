The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW's first female paramedic, Riverina woman Lee Clout, reflects on NSW Ambulance gender parity

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW's first female paramedic, Tumut-born Lee Clout, began her career at the Wagga ambulance station in 1979. File pictures
NSW's first female paramedic, Tumut-born Lee Clout, began her career at the Wagga ambulance station in 1979. File pictures

All it took was a leap of faith and the support of one good mentor to change the dynamic of an entire profession, which was once ruled by men.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.