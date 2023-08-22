The Daily Advertiser
Lifestyle and cost of living sending tradies to the bush, as Temora's Josh McCrone can attest

Millie Costigan
Dan Holmes
By Millie Costigan, and Dan Holmes
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:09pm, first published August 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Former NRL start Josh McCrone in action for his home club, Temora Dragons, in 2021. He moved home and began working as an electrician after his rugby league career ended when the pandemic hit. File image
The pandemic drove rugby league star Josh McCrone home to the Riverina, but it's the lifestyle that has the now-electrician building a home again - and he's not alone.

