The pandemic drove rugby league star Josh McCrone home to the Riverina, but it's the lifestyle that has the now-electrician building a home again - and he's not alone.
New data from the Regional Australia Institute shows the rising cost of city living is sending tradies to the regions in droves.
The study found more than three in five metropolitan tradies or engineers would consider a job in the regions, with nearly a quarter saying they would definitely make the move.
Former NRL player and electrician Mr McCrone has recently returned to his home town of Temora from Manchester.
While the COVID-19 pandemic propelled him home, it's the slower pace of life that's keeping him there.
"We didn't intend on staying originally for as long as we have, or as long as we will, but we got comfortable," he said.
"We bought two and a half acres, and we're in the process of building a house. I'd say we'll be here a while once that's done."
The Institute's survey of more than 500 city-based tradespeople found 92 per cent could be tempted by a job in the regions, where there were 10,426 skilled worker vacancies in June.
Construction industry professionals said the rising cost of petrol and tolls were hitting the hip pocket hard. They also cited a desire for more relaxed lifestyle, shorter commute times, a stronger sense of community and the opportunity to own their own business as attractive elements of regional life.
Nearly half of all tradies reported struggles with their mental health, with one-third citing job insecurity due to a sense of work opportunities drying up.
Nearly half said they were under pressure from the rising costs of work-related travel, including tolls and petrol, as well as cost of living pressures in the cities.
One-third of the respondents said they were worried about job security, fearing work was drying up in the capitals.
Regional Australia Institute CEO Liz Ritchie said this was welcome news for the regions, where skill shortages were affecting communities from the bottom up.
"To rebalance the nation and really grow regional Australia, we need enhanced regional infrastructure. And to build that infrastructure, you need a skilled and experienced workforce," she said
"So if you're a plumber who's tired of sitting in rush hour traffic or an electrician who spends hours commuting from job to job, we're imploring you to think beyond city limits.
"Regional Australia is crying out for skilled tradespeople to build the houses, hospitals and schools of tomorrow."
Mr McCrone said the benefits of living in the regions were clear to him, and he was unsurprised others were considering a similar move.
"I think people aren't moving so much for the employment - although there is a lot of work out here. It's more for the lifestyle," he said.
"I'm more relaxed, there's no commuting, the cost of living is a lot cheaper, and it's a great place to bring kids up.
"If you're struggling, you've got to change something you're doing otherwise you're going to stay in the same struggle. I'd definitely encourage people to come out and have a look. It's a nice part of the world - especially here in the Riverina."
- With AAP
