Spring is a time of blooming flowers, verdant trees and baby animals - but it's also a time some the parents of those babies can get a little territorial and in Wagga, this means magpie swooping season.
Bike-riding children and picnicking adults alike are forced to duck to avoid the talons of swooping birds. Certain parks become off limits to all but the bravest, and one of our favourite local citizens becomes as virtual terrorist in the public mind.
Senior ornithology lecturer at Charles Sturt University, Maggie Watson, said we shouldn't judge the winged warblers too harshly - they are just trying to protect their babies.
"It's just the boys, not the girls. They're very territorial, and they get all that testosterone working around in their systems and they just can't help it - they see you as a predator," she said.
"Look at it from a dog's point of view - there's a bike coming at you really fast, and you have no idea what's going on, so you go into panic mode.
"In the case of dogs, they bark. In the case of magpies, they're swooping."
Australian magpies are one of the smartest birds on earth, capable of remembering human faces for long periods, and solving complex problems.
They've even been known to outsmart scientists trying to study them. In one notorious example, five magpies ruined six months of work in two days by removing painstakingly constructed harnesses thought all but impossible for them to tamper with.
In the case of magpies in urban environments, this means they remember their previous interactions with humans.
Perceived dangerous behaviour by magpies has resulted in the state environment department granting licenses to cull up to 33 magpies in the Wagga area in the last five years.
Dr Watson said this was tragic, and often the result of magpies being driven to threatening behaviour by humans.
She said humans need to learn to share space with other species, and discussions about magpie dangers shouldn't be divorced from broader conversations about biodiversity, and protecting the natural environment
"Kids riding by really fast and screaming at it, or approaching it and trying to get it to swoop will often trigger them, then they'll start doing it to everyone," she said.
"They live really long - you're looking at 10 to 15 years that male is going to be in the same area.
"Once he's learned humans are potential predators, you're stuck with it."
Dr Watson said as with many things, the best advice comes from popular kids show Bluey.
In the episode Curry Quest, Bandit and Bluey must brave a swooping magpie to travel through a park. Dr Watson said the advice he offers is spot on.
"You need to identify where the nest is, and look at them. Look straight at them, and never lose eye contact," she said.
"If you have to turn around, make sure you've got big scary eyes on the back of your helmet."
Wagga City Council's environment and regulatory services manager Mark Gardiner said there are not particular concerns about swooping at the moment, but they will be monitoring things closely.
"Our customer Service team and rangers have not received any customer reports or complaints of magpies swooping people in public spaces, including parks and recreation areas, within the Wagga Wagga local government area so far this swooping season," he said.
"Individuals can reduce the risk of a potential magpie attack by modifying behaviour in known swooping locations. This may include travelling in a group where possible and wearing a hat. Cyclists should always wear a helmet which helps protect from injury in a swooping attack.
"Once reports are received from the community, Council will erect signage in the locality to notify people. Where possible people should try to avoid the area."
Community members with concerns about a swooping magpie within our local government area can submit a service request online at eservices.wagga.nsw.gov.au or by calling 1300 292 442.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
