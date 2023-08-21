Man charged decades after alleged sexual assault on teenage girl in Wagga

The Daily Advertiser
Man faces court accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl on Docker Street, Wagga in 1991

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Wagga more than 30 years ago has been charged after enhanced DNA technology led to a breakthrough in a years-long investigation.

