Man charged decades after alleged sexual assault on teenage girl in Wagga

A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Wagga more than 30 years ago has been charged after enhanced DNA technology led to a breakthrough in a years-long investigation.
Police were called to Docker Street about 3am on April 28, 1991, following reports a then-16-year-old girl had been walking alone when she was approached by two men unknown to her.
The men offered to walk her home before they allegedly grabbed the teenager and pushed her to the ground.
Police allege the teenage girl was punched in the head before being sexually assaulted by both men.
The pair fled the scene on foot a short time later.
Officers from the then-Riverina Local Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation, but no arrests were made.
In 2021, detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Erang to re-investigate the matter following further technological advancements to analyse DNA profiles.
Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives and Victorian police arrested a 53-year-old man in East Melbourne last Wednesday.
He has been charged with inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse and two counts of aggravated sexual assault in the company of another person/s.
The man was refused bail and faced Melbourne Magistrates Court, where he was granted conditional bail and reappeared in Parramatta Local Court on Monday.
During his appearance in the Parramatta court, he was again granted conditional bail to reappear at the same court on October 19.
Sex Crimes Squad commander Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty said the technological advancements in genetics have made this arrest possible after more than three decades.
"Since 2021, investigators have reviewed and reanalysed intelligence, statements and forensic evidence, which subsequently provided the breakthrough we needed to further those inquiries," Detective Superintendent Doherty said.
"We want victim-survivors to know that detectives will not stop when investigating old matters, we will continue to use new technological capabilities to provide answers to victims.
"It's important to report sexual assaults to police so vital physical evidence can be preserved."
Investigations under Strike Force Erang are continuing.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Erang investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
