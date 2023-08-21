The Daily Advertiser
Goannas take final round win in the rain

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Phoebe Wallace looks to pass down court earlier in the season. Picture by Les Smith
Phoebe Wallace looks to pass down court earlier in the season. Picture by Les Smith

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have finished the Riverina League home and away season strong with a 12-goal win over Coolamon.

