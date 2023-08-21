Goannas take final round win in the rain

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have finished the Riverina League home and away season strong with a 12-goal win over Coolamon.
Poor weather didn't impact the quality of play in the first verse second game, with midcourter Mikaela Cole pleased with the Goannas overall performance.
"They actually got a couple of goals in a row firstly, so they got a little jump on us to begin with," Cole said.
"But I think once we settled into the game, we really found our own rhythm and started to chip away from there.:
Cole said it was a well timed game heading into finals, feeling that it was good preparation for the toughest end to the season.
Pleased with the patience the team showed to break back to regain the lead, she said there was a good atmosphere at the courts as well.
"Coolamon always have a good crowd support and they had that on the weekend as well," she said.
"So it's a really good to verse coming up to finals, because we know exactly what those big games could be like with the crowd involvement.
"We had good patience, we always try to play a patient style of netball, not forcing it in when the option isn't there, so I thought we really made good use of when we got the ball, we got the ball back.
"It certainly helps when you've got very talented defenders down the back end in Ash (Reynoldson) and Shannan (Cohalan), no matter how many times we make mistakes, they always help us bring the ball back and get those turnovers."
Cole said while it rained through the whole game, she didn't feel the quality of play dropped.
Admitting to a few slips here and there, she said overall both sides maintained their usual standard of netball despite conditions.
"I thought both teams transitioned the ball rather quickly, the only think you can't do is give those long balls as much," she said.
Finishing top of the Riverina League ladder, MCUE now have a week off, as the rest of the top five battle it out in the first week of finals.
Cole said the week off works in Goannas favour, providing one less opportunity to lose.
"This is probably the most competitive season I've seen in my time in A grade, so it's really great to see that it's still anybodies game coming up to finals," she said.
Across the league Griffith, Collingullie-Glenfield Park, and Turvey Park all had wins in their final round games.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 52 d Coolamon 40 at Mangoplah Sports Ground.
Griffith 49 d Wagga Tigers 31 at Griffith Ex-Services Club.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 51 d Leeton-Whitton 44 at Leeton Showground.
Turvey Park 70 d Narrandera 39 at Narrandera Sportsground.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
