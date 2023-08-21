A case involving the seizure of almost $1 million cash during a vehicle stop on a major Riverina highway has been mentioned in court.
Abdul Zeineddine, 41, made no appearance in the Gundagai Local Court last Friday on charges of recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime greater than $5000, dealing with property that is the proceeds of crime equal to or greater than $100,000 and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
About 11am on June 27, highway patrol officers stopped a silver Kia Carnival travelling on the Hume Highway at Coolac to conduct a random breath test.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police say after speaking to Zeineddine, who was the driver and only person in the car, they conducted a search during which they found and seized $980,545 in cash stored in shopping bags.
Police also seized mobile phones and documentation before taking the Greenacre man to Cootamundra police station where he was charged over the incident.
On Friday, Magistrate Don McLennan adjourned the matter to return before the Gundagai Local Court on October 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.