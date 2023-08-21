The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga, Tumut, Griffith athletes take court at Australian Netball Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith's Jessica Conlan, Wagga's Sophie Fawns and Alison Miller, and Tumut's Grace Whyte are playing for Swifts Academy at the Australian Netball Championships. Pictures by NSW Swifts
Griffith's Jessica Conlan, Wagga's Sophie Fawns and Alison Miller, and Tumut's Grace Whyte are playing for Swifts Academy at the Australian Netball Championships. Pictures by NSW Swifts

Wagga and surrounds will be well represented at this week's Australian Netball Championships, with three locals joining the Swifts Academy side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.