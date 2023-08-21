Wagga, Tumut, Griffith athletes take court at Australian Netball Championships

Wagga and surrounds will be well represented at this week's Australian Netball Championships, with three locals joining the Swifts Academy side.
Alison Miller and Sophie Fawns will take to the court from Wagga, joined by Tumut's Grace Whyte and Griffith's Jessica Conlan.
Miller has been named captain of the side, which played their first game on Monday afternoon, defeating Victoria Fury 66-54.
Something in the Riverina water, Miller, Fawns, and Whyte are all shooters, while Conlan finds her home in the midcourt.
Miller, Fawns, and Conlan started on court in the team's opening game, while Whyte is yet to make her competition debut.
The Australian Netball Championships feature Super Netball feeder teams playing against state sides, featuring athletes looking to, or recently, breaking into the Super Netball competition.
With no game on their fixture for Tuesday, Swifts academy will return to the court on Wednesday to play Territory Storm.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
