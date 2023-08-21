The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Narrandera Race Club will hold their second meeting inside four days

MM
By Matt Malone
August 21 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera Race Club will host a transferred Albury race meeting on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith
Narrandera Race Club will host a transferred Albury race meeting on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith

NARRANDERA Race Club will again step up to host a transferred race meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.