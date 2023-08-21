NARRANDERA Race Club will again step up to host a transferred race meeting.
The race meeting scheduled for Albury on Tuesday has been moved to Narrandera.
Southern District stewards inspected the Albury track on Monday morning and deemed it 'unsuitable for racing'.
"The track is currently rated a Heavy 10 and with further rain forecast, the decision was made to transfer to Narrandera where the track is rated a Good 4," a Racing NSW statement read.
Narrandera held a six-race Sky Two card on Saturday and will hold their second meeting in four days.
It continues a frustrating period for Albury Racing Club, who have not raced since May. They have had a number of race meetings transferred due to the wet nature of the track.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Leading Southern District trainer Mitch Beer praised the Narrandera club for their efforts.
"If it wasn't for that club in the last tick over 12 months, we'd be absolutely cactus, the whole SDRA," Beer said.
"It's far from ideal as an Albury trainer with us barely holding a race meeting but at least we're going somewhere where we can.
"I was there on Saturday and the track played terrific. It's an unbelievable effort to race there again."
The transfer has resulted in distance changes to three of the seven races.
The country boosted maiden has gone from 1175m to 1200m, the 900m maiden handicap is now a 1000m event, and the country boosted benchmark 58 moves from 1500m to 1600m.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.