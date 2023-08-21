The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Arnold gifts match-worn boot to Wagga-born keeper after semi-final loss

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023 Women's World Cup has come to a close, but the impact the Matildas have had on young female athletes will be remembered for years to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.