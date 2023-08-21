Arnold gifts match-worn boot to Wagga-born keeper after semi-final loss

The 2023 Women's World Cup has come to a close, but the impact the Matildas have had on young female athletes will be remembered for years to come.
Wagga-born goal keeper Maddie Angel is one of thousands of young players across the country who eagerly followed the Matildas throughout their campaign, and found herself in possession of an irreplaceable reminder of the event.
This year's tournament has been celebrated as a tournament for the keepers, with names such as Mackenzie Arnold, Mary Earps, and Zecira Musovic top of mind for their outstanding performances.
Following the Matildas across the country, Angel took a homemade sign with her celebrating Arnold, and was rewarded with the keeper's boot following the semi-final loss to England.
"I had a poster, I took it to the Denmark game and got a wave from her," Angel said.
"So I took the poster again to the England game, and she waved at me a couple of times, and then just as she was about to leave the field, she walked over and handed me her boot.
"It was really cool, I idolise her as a goal keeper and playing for Australia, that's a position I'd love to be in one day.
"It was a very good way to end the night considering the loss, it was a bit of a band-aid over the loss."
Playing for Canberra Croatia this season while boarding at Canberra Grammar, Angel is well on her way to a career in soccer.
Only dropping from the first grade side on A League keeper Chloe Lincoln's return, she said it's been a good first season at the National Premier Leagues Capital Football club.
"It's been going really well, started at a new club and boarding school, and it's all working out pretty well," she said.
"It's been going pretty well, I started playing in the first grade but have since dropped to ressies for new additions to the team.
"It's definitely a really good club to be at."
Angel said following the World Cup has been an exciting time as a young female player, particularly with the enthusiasm goal keepers have received over the past month.
"It's been a really good tournament, it's been really cool watching some of the best in the world play," she said.
"I've really enjoyed watching Mackenzie Arnold, obviously, Caitlin Foord, and the Swedish keeper (Zecira Musovic), she's been incredible.
"We were all barracking, me and my friends, for Spain when Sweden played Spain, but we wanted the Swedish keeper to win.
"Seeing all the support around the goal keepers has been great, it's been a really big tournament for goal keepers, with a lot of penalties and big games for keepers in general.
"It's been really good seeing the support around goal keepers because it's an often unrecognised position."
Angel also added her voice to the many calling for goal keeper kits to be sold, saying she'd love to support her favourite players in their game gear.
"I think a lot of people would be encouraged to buy a shirt, I definitely would, I'd buy heaps of the kits," she said.
"They're such nice shirts as well, they're not necessarily the colours of the team but they're still a team colour."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
