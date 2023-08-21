MARRAR wingman Toby Lawler has declared himself a certain starter for Saturday's second semi-final against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Lawler suffered a badly rolled ankle in the win over Northern Jets last Saturday and has been on crutches in the days since.
But the 21-year-old said that has purely been a precautionary measure as he goes about giving his ankle every opportunity to recover in time to face the Magpies.
Lawler has enjoyed an outstanding season for the Bombers, having moved back home to Wagga after spending the past couple of years travelling back from Wollongong.
In a big boost to Marrar's chances of upsetting TRYC on Saturday, Lawler confirmed he will be good to go.
"It's not too bad. I just want to give myself the best chance to be available really," Lawler said.
"I'll take it pretty easy on the track this week and make sure I'm ready to go on Saturday."
Lawler injured his ankle in the third term and was helped from the field. He then returned midway through the last quarter and showed good speed to kick an important goal for the Bombers.
He said he takes confidence in that he was able to return.
"Yeah 100 per cent. Being able to run on it on the weekend, there was a bit of pain but knowing that I was still able to run on it does give me a lot of confidence that I'll be all good for this weekend and that I can still somewhat produce for the team," he said.
"When you see an open paddock in front of the goal, injury goes to the back of your mind."
Lawler was again amongst the Bombers' best in the qualifying final win over Northern Jets. He's been in the best in seven of his 11 games for the year.
He credits his form to enjoying himself.
"Everyone at the club right now is up and about, the vibes are good and when everyone is up and about, you seem to go out onto the field with a smile on your face and you play with a smile on your face and when you do that, I play to the best of my ability," he said.
"Compared to the last couple of years, I've been playing a lot more on the wing. Cal asked if I could do that for the team and I was more than happy to.
"It means I've got to do a lot more running and be a lot more accountable but you can probably have more impact around the ground rather than just being inside the forward 50 like I have the last couple of years.
"The more impact you have for the team, the better you feel. Rather than having just a couple of moments in a game, you can have a consistent impact throughout the game and makes you feel like you help the team a bit more."
While Lawler is enjoying himself, he does have the ability to unsettle his opponents from time to time. He takes that in his stride.
"Most of the time I don't go into the game thinking of getting under the opposition's skin, it just happens," he said.
"If something's happened during previous games then I do sometimes go into the game knowing that I can utilise that secret weapon or dirty tactic I suppose.
"I always want to help the team by doing whatever I can and that means pushing the line then I'll wear that tag as the villian."
As for another big game against TRYC, Lawler gives Marrar a good chance.
"Both teams will be champing at the bit to get that extra week off before the grand final. It gives you time to rest niggling injuries and gives you a chance to look at the teams playing to get into the final the next week," he said.
"It's always good to go up against The Rock, who have been the best team this year. They're only loss was the one against CSU where they had half their team out and no bench for a bit of the game so they'll be confident in themselves to put up a good show on Saturday.
"We've got that internal belief within our four walls that when we play our best footy that we can match it with anyone. It's just a matter of on Saturday, going out there and playing to our strengths and keeping their players to a bad day."
