Victorian refugee Neil Para visits Wagga along 1000km trek to Sydney

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 2:00pm
Sri Lankan refugee and asylum seeker Neil Para visits Wagga on Monday during his 1000-kilometre trek from Ballarat to the Prime Minister's electorate office in Sydney. Picture by Madeline Begley
After watching his family suffer for more than a decade from the uncertainty about their futures, Victorian dad Neil Para embarked on a 1000-kilometre walk as part of a campaign calling on for the freedom of refugees.

