After watching his family suffer for more than a decade from the uncertainty about their futures, Victorian dad Neil Para embarked on a 1000-kilometre walk as part of a campaign calling on for the freedom of refugees.
Mr Para, a volunteer for the State Emergency Service, his wife Suganthini Neelavannan, an aged care volunteer, and their three daughters have been fighting for 11 years to call Australia their forever home.
Like hundreds of other refugees, Mr Para and his family are yet to be granted visas providing them permanent residency - leaving them in limbo about what lies ahead.
Mr Para escaped war and persecution in Sri Lanka, finding safety in Australia in 2012. Returning to his country of birth is not an option.
In a bid to send a message to the Albanese government to do something about the visa uncertainty plaguing the country, Mr Para began an on-foot trek from Ballarat on August 1.
With plans to walk all the way to the Prime Minister's electorate office in Marrickville, Mr Para arrived in Wagga on Monday and received a warm welcome.
"People are saying it is a great cause and a lot of people have told me that they had thought everything had been OK for refugees but now they are starting to understand that most of us are in limbo," Mr Para said.
"[The support is] encouraging and it's given me strength, I feel awesome.
"I want the government and politicians who have the power, to listen and to do what they promise they will do during elections. It's the right thing to do. It's time for them to give us certainty."
Mr Para said it was his suffering family who pushed him to breaking point, as he couldn't fathom sitting back and watching them struggle any longer.
"My wife is in a very [poor] mental health [state] because of the many years of us being in limbo and unable to do anything for the families and children going through the same thing as us," he said.
"Our children are dreaming of big goals, this is what I'm doing it for. It's the first time I have been away from my family for a long time since moving to Australia."
Mr Para has dreams of becoming a police officer, his wife hopes to work within the aged care sector and his daughters wish to become a surgeon, psychologist and lawyer.
Daughter Nive was born in Australia and had to wait 10 years until she turned 16 to receive her Australian citizenship - and that still didn't leave her exempt from struggles like obtaining a Medicare card.
Despite the challenges, Mr Para still has hope and is optimistic that the government will listen to him and the thousands of people who have shown their support for the campaign.
"If the government doesn't listen, if the government continues ignoring it, there's a question mark, but I have a feeling they will do something," he said.
Lake Albert resident Ruth Kerr is one of the many people who have offered support to Mr Para throughout his campaign - which has seen him accumulate more than 16,000 signatures through a change.org petition.
Ms Kerr grew up with a mother who cared for refugees, and has seen the struggles they face first-hand, so she was quick to help Mr Para with vehicle support.
She even completed some of the trek herself, walking from Culcarin to about halfway to Wagga.
"I just feel it's so unfair and unjust that people like Neil can live in Australia for 11, almost 12 years, and still not have a visa and not have the right to work," she said.
"He has three lovely daughters who are in school and they have their dreams and ambitions and, at this point, they don't know what the future holds."
On a positive note, Ms Kerr said Mr Para has had a warm welcome by every community he has walked into.
"People are just so happy to greet him, they agree that things aren't right and they just want to embrace him as an Australian," she said.
"As a person, he is so lovely, respectful, and is keen to do the right thing in life and I feel he's going about this with some determination, which does inspire me.
"If you have a goal then you need to go with that and stick with it and do all you can to reach it."
Mr Para will continue walking with an estimate of reaching his destination by Saturday, September 9.
To sign the petition visit change.org/endtheuncertainty
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
