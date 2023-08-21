The Daily Advertiser
Wagga woman Samijo Fischer continues fight for homeless after helping Wilks Park residents during 2022 flood

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 11:15am
Jess Pawson, Fiona Anning, Samijo Fischer and Ash Machell will sleep out for homelessness at the Tolland Community Centre on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley
It's been 12 months since members of Wagga's homeless community were forced to flee the rising floodwaters and a Wagga woman who fought on their behalf is continuing the fight.

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

