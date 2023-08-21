It's been 12 months since members of Wagga's homeless community were forced to flee the rising floodwaters and a Wagga woman who fought on their behalf is continuing the fight.
Last August, people were forced to evacuate Wilks Park, which had become a haven for the city's homeless community, as the Murrumbidgee River slowly engulfed the site.
Samijo Fischer, employment relationships coordinator at disability support organisation The Personnel Group, played a fundamental part in efforts to support the homeless community during that time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I worked with people staying at the park to help them... get better connected to the [support] services in Wagga," Ms Fischer said.
Reflecting on the drama of 2022, she believes some good has come from it.
"I believe we did have some impact, because some of those people are now no longer homeless. They are now... [working] in society.. and have their own homes," Ms Fischer said.
She said it has "changed some lives" but acknowledged it's an "ongoing issue that needs awareness and support all the time."
Ms Fischer herself experienced homelessness growing up, so it's an issue she is particularly passionate about.
"The support services have continually evolved from [when I was young] and it's [important to] continually [raise awareness] that there is a need for these support systems so the government can keep funding them," she said.
Getting behind the cause once again, Ms Fischer has chosen to go one step further year and take part in the Vinnies Sleepout on Friday August 25.
Vinnies member and community engagement coordinator Ashleigh Machell said they are hoping to raise $25,000 to support the homeless commmunity with this year's sleepout.
"All funds will stay in the local community and will go back to our support and referral service Micah hub, which provides material assistance and also referral services," Miss Machell said.
"We've got 23 participants registered and we have so far raised a little over 8,000 with other donations to come in on top of that," she said.
Miss Machell said homelessness is a worsening issue for the city of Wagga.
"From the last Census, we found there were about 327 people in the Wagga Local Government Area directly experiencing homelessness and that is an 111% increase on the last census in 2016," she said.
As the demand for social housing increases, Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) has allocated $26.6 million in 2022/23 to Specialist Homelessness Services and the Homeless Youth Assistance Program in the Murrumbidgee, West and Far West regions, including Wagga.
A Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson said everyone deserves a "safe and stable place to live"
"The NSW Government is looking for new ways to boost housing supply and build on existing programs and supports addressing homelessness," the spokesperson said.
DCJ Housing undertakes weekly outreach visits across Wagga including along the Murrumbidgee River.
"DCJ staff in partnership with the SHS provider continue to provide Assertive Outreach services to areas across Wagga where rough sleepers are known to stay and seek to pathway them into stable accommodation and housing supports," the spokesperson said.
"The Tolland Renewal Project will [also] deliver approximately 500 new mixed-tenure homes, with around 180 homes to be new social housing that fits seamlessly into the local streetscape.
"The NSW Land and Housing Corporation will deliver a further 70 new social homes across the Wagga Wagga Local Government Area over the next four years."
The government provides social housing to eligible applicants as quickly as possible, prioritising those most in need, including people who are homeless, escaping domestic violence or with severe and ongoing medical conditions.
Anyone who is homeless or at risk of homelessness can contact Link2home on 1800 152 152. Support is available 24-7, every day of the year.
To support this year's Vinnies Sleepout, go to: https://fundraise.vinniesnsw.org.au/nsw-vinnies-community-sleepout/ and search for Wagga.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.