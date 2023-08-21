Comprehensive performance from Barellan keeps premiership dream alive

A cool, calm, and collected Barellan have waltzed their way through their elimination final on Sunday, downing Northern Jets in the first weekend of Farrer League finals.
Breaking the first centre pass of the game, the Two Blues pulled out ahead early and maintained a 7-goal lead for most of the game.
Northern Jets took a while to warm up on court, and after overcoming a season of slow starts, they just couldn't get their way back ahead in the 57-50 game.
Returning to the court for the first time in a month, Ashleigh O'Leary was a general in Barellan's defence, her efforts in and around the circle making Jets' shooters work overtime to get to the ring.
Coach Jodie Landy said it's exciting for her young side to progress into the finals series.
"They blew Jets out of the water in the first quarter, but to Jets credit they got themselves back into hte game and it was a really good finals game," Landy said.
"It was a really good game, it's been a long time since Barellan were in the finals for A grade, so it's pretty exciting.
"We're coming back off a few injuries, a bit of tape, players on the sideline, but you do what you need to do, you act as a club and the players from A reserve step up.
"It's a really young A grade side, we've got one who turned 16 today, so we've got two girls that are 16, one that is 17.
"It's an exciting team, they've got height, speed, agility, now we just need to get a bit of experience under out belt."
Landy said discipline has been a big focus for the team throughout the season and it was rewarding to see the side play a clean game.
"I think we really do train and coach to play within the rules of the game and I think come finals time that is to your benefit," Landy said.
Pleased with O'Leary's return to their defensive end, Landy was also impressed with Markala Johnston's shooting.
She said their experience at either end of the court is important in keeping the young side on task.
"They just help steady it down with those younger girls," Landy said.
"We've got a goal defence, a centre, and a goal attack in that game all 17 and under, so it's a pretty strong line down the court, there's a lot of youth and inexperience there.
"We've worked really hard on everyone playing their role on the court, being down with players with injuries has muddled up our court a little bit, but I have a lot of faith that all the girls have confidence in each other.
"We don't rely on one player to win a game, everyone has to play their role."
Barellan will now play North Wagga next Sunday in the first semi-final at Langtry Oval.
