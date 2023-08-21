Hopes have been renewed for residents of a street hard-hit by flooding at The Rock after promising plans were put forward by Lockhart Shire Council to address the issue.
After years of hardship for the Emily Street residents - whose homes are constantly inundated by floodwater every time there is substantial rain - the council has put forward its proposal for drainage works to combat flooding along the street and in surrounding areas.
Council's director of engineering and environmental services Austin Morris a draft design of the works for residents to provide feedback on was provided in a community meeting last week.
"[The] consensus was that residents are happy with the proposal to deepen and widen the table drain with culverts to capture and transport the stormwater in Emily Street," he said.
Among those in attendance was Emily Street resident Yasmine Allen, who said she felt as though the meeting went "quite well".
"The engineer behind the works and the mayor were both present and most of us felt quite satisfied with how it went," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We voiced our concerns in a safe space, they took on board our concerns and agreed to modify the current draft plans to something we all felt would be more suitable, we had our questions answered in a way we were able to understand."
Ms Allen and her family have had to sandbag their home on several occasions over the last 18 months with long-lasting effects and expenses, but the meeting is a step in the right direction.
"The only thing that may be a concern moving forward is the drainage point under the highway where the water needs to flow alongside the railway lines," she said.
"Once the works are done in Emily Street, if the water still cannot get away, we will have more of a push to get Transport for NSW to upgrade that drain and clear the obstructions next to the railway line."
Mr Morris said initial responses to the draft design was positive, and the next stage will include an updated plan incorporating feedback from residents.
"[The] consensus was that residents are happy with the proposal to deepen and widen the table drain with culverts to capture and transport the stormwater in Emily Street," he said.
Emily Street is close to the Olympic Highway, with Emily Street falling under the council's responsibility and the highway under Transport for NSW.
"Only time will tell for now but I think most of us left the meeting quite happy with the proposed works," Mrs Allen said.
"I think what I am most looking forward to with the proposed works is a driveway.
"They are planning to dig the channel out front of the houses on my side of the street and they are building large culverts for us all to be able to cross the channel."
A carer to her elderly grandparents, Ms Allen's main wish is to have a safe point of access to and from her property during flood events.
"We just really need the state government to be on board to have that drain at the corner upgraded to allow a greater volume of water to pass through and for the channel that runs alongside the railway line to be dug out and kept clear of obstructions and regularly maintained to prevent future obstructions," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.