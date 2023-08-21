A rescue helicopter had to be called in after a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to the Henry Lawson Way, near Chillingworks Road, at Young about 2.30pm on Sunday following reports a car had crashed.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics assessed a woman in her 50s at the scene and treated her for injuries to her face and head.
The woman was then flown to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers attached to The Hume Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
