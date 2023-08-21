The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Woman flown to Canberra Hospital after crash on Henry Lawson Way in Young

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 21 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman was flown to Canberra Hospital after a crash at Young. File picture
A woman was flown to Canberra Hospital after a crash at Young. File picture

A rescue helicopter had to be called in after a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.