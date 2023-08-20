Albury are on a six-game losing streak heading into their first finals appearance since 2019.
However another tight loss to one of the competition's front runners has coach Justin Carney more confident than ever they can still make an impact in the finals.
The Thunder were locked at 20-all with Kangaroos at Equex Centre before conceding two tries in the last five minutes.
Carney thought there were plenty of positives to take out of the 32-20 loss.
Especially after Gundagai failed to dislodge them from fifth spot on Sunday.
"It's kind of bittersweet," Carney said.
"We know we have the side if we all get together.
"We have the side to do a lot of damage, it's just so hard as there's so many byes and you can't work on stuff."
READ MORE
Albury moved past Gundagai on points differential coming off the back of two byes.
With a month between games, Carney knows the side will be better to take on Young in the elimination final at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
"We haven't played for four weeks so I was pretty pleased," he said.
"It's hard to keep everyone interested for four weeks when you're not playing and we came out here and had it all over them for a good while.
"We just ran out of subs in the end.
"Four weeks is a long time in country footy to keep momentum."
Young have won both their meetings this season including a 30-24 victory at Alfred Oval in round 12.
After being outmatched in round three, the close result is something Carney is looking to build on.
"We've always been competitive all year, we just haven't won as much as we should have," he said.
"That's footy.
"It's a new comp now. Knockout footy."
Albury also picked up a couple of injury issues including a biceps problem for Carney, who scored an important try to hand them the lead right on half-time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.