The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Wanderers finish home and away season on a high

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 20 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga City Wanderers have finished the regular home and away season with a solid 7-1 win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.