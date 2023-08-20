Wanderers finish home and away season on a high

Wagga City Wanderers have finished the regular home and away season with a solid 7-1 win.
Defeating South Canberra in the club's annual charity round on Saturday, the team now progresses to the knockout finals next weekend.
Coach Rob Tuksar said it was another good win for the girls, and a great starting debut for Charlotte Worrell-Barry.
Worrell-Barry has been coming off the bench for the side in recent weeks and Tuksar said it was a well deserved start.
"She did really, really well which was good," Tuksar said.
"I think we had three of the starting lineup out, playing on a Saturday made it a bit difficult, so a couple girls stepped up and she did really well in her starting debut, which was good."
Tuksar said it was again a really consistent, well-rounded performance from his side, who have earned themselves promotion into the premier league from this season.
"Being charity round we wanted to put a good foot forward, and it was really nice, well supported by the club and the girls played well overall," he said.
"I thought it was a little bit disjointed in the first half but again our second half was better.
"There were some nice cracks at goal that the girls slotted, and a couple from range which was nice to see.
"The conditions were pretty tough, bit slippery, which made it hard to play football we wanted to play, but we still managed to play enough of it."
Now knocking on the door of finals, Tuksar would like to see his side take their success all the way through.
This year's goal was promotion, and having achieved that already, he said he's hopeful they don't take their feet off the gas with just two games left.
"Hopefully we can get through next week, we play ANU I'm pretty sure, and they've pushed us every time we've played," he said.
"They took a point off us, we had a draw with them, so it'll be a real challenge.
"We've done what we needed to do this year, so it may be that the girls take their foot off the pedal, they obviously have a desire to win the final, but what we needed to achieve, we achieved, and that was the most important thing.
"If we play to our potential, we'll cruise through the finals series comfortably, but it's football, you never know what's going to happen."
Tuksar said they had been hopeful of a home final given their top-of-the-ladder finish, but will still take a full squad to Canberra next week.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
