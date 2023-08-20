CHARLES Sturt University co-coach Travis Cohalan was planning on letting the students enjoy their piece of club history before worrying about what lies ahead.
The Bushpigs enjoyed their first finals win since the 2001 grand final when upsetting East Wagga-Kooringal by 24 points at Maher Oval on Sunday.
The elimination final win sets up another sudden-death showdown against Northern Jets at Langtry Oval next Sunday.
But Cohalan wanted to let young men do perhaps what they do best firstly and enjoy their win before worrying about how to bring down the Jets.
"I'm pretty big on enjoying your wins," Cohalan said.
"I've always said that here, especially at the Bushpigs where we have been starved of success for the last 22 years.
"Certainly the club's been starved or hasn't had lot of success for a period of time so I've always been big on a few things since I've arrived here and one is enjoying your wins.
"First and foremost, I want the boys to enjoy the win tonight, recover well tomorrow and we'll get back on the track Tuesday night and concentrate on the Jets from there.
"It's exciting to extend the season by another week and we'll roll up the sleeves and have another crack next Sunday."
Northern Jets have won both meetings between the two teams this year.
The Jets won by 58 points in round two and then prevailed by 31 points at Peter Hastie Oval on July 8.
But the Jets will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 14-point loss to Marrar on Saturday.
