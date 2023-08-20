Southcity's win ends premiership defence for Gundagai

A battered and bruised Gundagai outfit couldn't sustain their efforts to force themselves back into the top five.
The Tigers needed a win over Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday, and for Albury to fall short against Kangaroos across town, to play finals football.
While the Thunder slipped up, the premiers couldn't take advantage.
Instead they conceded the last four tries to slip to a 22-10 loss.
With their season on the line, co-coach Derek Hay knew it was going to be a big task with a number of key players nursing injury concerns.
"We weren't good enough," Hay said.
"We weren't good enough today and weren't good enough all year.
"We got what we deserved."
Coming into the clash without front rower Noa Vanisi, and with fellow forwards Royce Tout and Joel Field nursing rib complaints, Gundagai lost co-coach Blake Dunn early on.
While they started well, scoring two of the first three tries, Gundagai were unable to sustain it.
"We're pretty busted but it's not an excuse," Hay said.
"We weren't good enough and knew what we faced at the start of the season with the bye situation and we just weren't good enough.
"I don't think we would have made much of a dent in finals if we got there anyway."
Instead they became the first premiers since Albury in 2015 to not play finals the following year.
The Thunder held onto fifth with a superior points differential.
Gundagai won two more games throughout the season, but played two more games with the club's byes due in the two rounds left off to complete a full home and away draw.
It's a source of frustration.
"We're not the only ones impacted by it, 'Roos and Temora have had four byes each and Tumut and Young have had three each," Hay said.
"Obviously it's a massive stuff up and it's not unexpected by Group Nine with the way they run it."
Gundagai have been a finals regular, winning four of the last seven premierships with another two grand finals appearances in the mix.
However Hay expects they will take a different approach in 2024.
"We were just patchy and inconsistent," he said.
"We probably made it hard with a few too many travellers this year and will probably look to go in a different direction next year.
"The Canberra boys won't be back, Joe Bromage won't be back, he's heading back to Newcastle, so I'd imagine as far as we'll go will probably be Wagga."
Instead Hay expects more focus will be on their young talent.
"There's some kids coming through reserve grade who are 17 this year and I think after a year of playing against men they are going to put their hand up next year," he said.
"We'll probably look a lot more around our locals next year."
