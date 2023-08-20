Fresh injury concerns for Kangaroos to start finals

Injuries to two key playmakers are a big concern for Kangaroos heading into their finals campaign.
Country representative Latrell Siegwalt, who has played at halfback in the Wagga side's last two wins, only lasted 35 minutes before re-aggravating an AC joint issue.
He returned to the bench in the second half already showered.
However Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose doesn't expect it will be a big issue ahead of the qualifying final against Tumut at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"It was probably more precautionary as he's had that before," Rose said.
"He got hit late last week against Junee after he passed the ball.
"He got hit there again and niggled it when he was making a tackle so we took him off just to rest him up before finals."
The bigger concern is a leg injury to hooker Bowie Foster.
Foster was helped off in the early stages of the second half and will be sent for scans.
"Bowie is probably the main one at this stage but we will just have to wait to get the full diagnosis," Rose said.
Luke Ingram also failed to finish the clash against his former club with a knee issue.
Injuries are nothing new for Kangaroos this season, although they did welcome Charlie Barton back to tackle Albury.
However Rose isn't expecting dual Weissel Medal winner James Smart back from a fractured leg to take on the Blues.
"Smarty is still a week or two away," he said.
"Again it's a precaution with him as if we win it would be nice but thinking long term if we were to go down then we would be looking to play him in the second week at this stage."
