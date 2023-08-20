Comfortable win for Lake Albert, but still room to improve

An early goal from South Wagga didn't shake Lake Albert at Forest Hill, with the Sharks returning home 6-1 winners on Sunday evening.
Marwan Yousif snuck the ball past Lake Albert's keeper in just the fourth minute, to put the underdogs in the lead but in the end it wouldn't matter.
Warriors were able to hold on for just 14 minutes, before Sharks captain Jaiden Watson combined with Adil Sulaiman to knock back three goals in four minutes.
By the 21st minute Lake Albert had a 3-1 lead over South Wagga, and wouldn't give them another sniff at goal.
Co-coach Chris Ayton was happy with his team's effort on a boggy pitch.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"This was a good win for us, that puts us in second and no one can take that off us now," Ayton said.
"We needed to get it done today just to sure up that second spot, we had to win one out of the last two, so now we've just got one to go."
Ayton had said previously he would have preferred a stronger run into finals, but has been pleased with the overall performance the side has shown in the past fortnight in two dominating games.
"Our boys last week against Coota, I was really impressed," he said.
"They really kept the foot down, but I think it was a faster pitch as well, it's hard for the boys today on on that pitch and we spoke half-time about staying switched on and moving the ball quick, but sometimes it's hard to stay switched on for those games.
"You're 4-1 up and that sting has left the game, even in the second half we had 90 per cent of the ball, and we're happy with how we're going.
"Come the semi-finals and we're against a better opposition, the boys are going to step it up another three or four gears, but we're happy with how they're going."
Ayton's biggest concern with the performance is how they finish scoring opportunities.
Something the side has had issues with throughout the season, they've made chances, but haven't been able to find the back of the net.
He said it could hurt them against top sides.
"Our top three are scoring goals, they scored a heap last week, and found themselves on the scoresheet again this week," he said.
"That part is good, some confidence in front of goals, but we're still missing a lot.
"Against a side like Hanwood, you don't get many chances, so it's not the ones that we are scoring but the ones we're missing that are the problem."
With South Wagga defenders flooding the box in the last 15 minutes of the game, Lake Albert struggled to goal.
Ayton said it's something they need to work on.
"It's pretty congested in the 18, but for us, our boys have just got to find a way to get it done," he said.
"They need to pull out, hold the ball, draw them out instead of just going at the goal.
"It's a bit of patience."
Now with their squad at full strength and a bye next round, Ayton said he's not expecting much to change in their line up come finals.
Leeton United 5 d Cootamundra 1 at O'Connor Park.
Lake Albert 6 d South Wagga 1 at Forest Hill.
Young 1 d Wagga united 0 at Hall Brothers Oval.
Hanwood 8 d Tumut 0 at Burns Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.