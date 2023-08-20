OUTGOING East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard could not help but feel a sense of bitterness as his tenure at the Hawks came to an early end on Sunday.
Hard's six-year reign as EWK coach came to a disappointing end at Maher Oval as the Hawks went down to Charles Sturt University by 24 points in the elimination final.
It draws to a close Hard's time at Gumly Oval and potentially one of the most decorated football careers in modern AFL Riverina history.
Hard was still coming to terms with the Hawks' early exit.
"My time has come to an end and it's obviously a pretty bitter feeling once the siren goes and you've lost a final so that's probably first and foremost, you're not really thinking about doing it again and that sort of stuff," Hard said.
"That initial feeling is bitter, it's probably a little bit numb because we probably didn't reach our potential this year, whether it's controllable or uncontrollable, we probably finished a week or two earlier than I probably anticipated but I've loved my time at East Wagga.
"They're a great bunch of boys and I've met some great people but it's a pretty bitter feeling at the minute."
EWK went into the elimination final as heavy favourites on the back of a 53-point win over the Bushpigs a fortnight ago.
But CSU were able to produce a big turnaround and beat the Hawks at almost every facet of the game.
"Full credit to CSU, they turned up ready to play and jumped us early," Hard said.
"They won the footy at the source and used it quite well.
"We were pretty reactive all day, I thought, so full credit to CSU."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Four of CSU's nine goals came courtesy of free kicks and Hard conceded discipline was an issue.
"Yeah I thought frustration leads to discipline I guess so I'd have to say yes," he said.
"It was just a disappointing day all round. There's nothing to say that went well or that went well. We got outplayed."
It had been a rollercoaster of a season at EWK with a never-ending list of injuries making life hard for the Hawks.
It happened again on Sunday as they finished with just 17 on the field.
Kade Rowbotham went to hospital with a collarbone injury early, while Tom Tyson, Trent Garner and Cal Polsen all came off injured. Luke Cuthbert, Ryan Bourne and Jackson Hughes all stayed out there but were clearly hampered by injury.
Hard conceded that is summed up the Hawks' season.
"Yeah absolutely. It's been a frustrating season," he said.
"We haven't played one week where we haven't made a change to our side. I think the minimum amount has been three, maybe four and we just haven't had continuity all year.
"It feels like we've been robbing Peter to pay Paul all year. It's hard to win games of footy, let alone finals under those circumstances."
The Hawks are yet to announce the replacement for Hard.
