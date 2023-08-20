Morale boosting draw for Wanderers in derby

Wagga City Wanderers have had a morale boosting draw against competition front runners Yoogali in the last Riverina derby for the season.
Welcoming their closest rivals to Gissing Oval, it was a particularly strong day for the youngest members of the home squad.
After a 20th minute goal put the visitors ahead for most of the game, it was Thomas Yongai who got Wanderers equaliser in the 80th minute.
Scoring off a solid cross from co-captain Morris Kadzola, coach Ross Morgan said they're happy with the result.
"It was a typical derby game, difficult, intense, the draw was probably a fair result," Morgan said.
"From a neutral point of view it would have been a great watch.
"Thomas deserved that goal, the last few weeks he's pushed hard and been unlucky, so it was good that he pushed up there off a Morris cross."
Stepping into the side after playing up on 23s last weekend was Ashton Bourke, with Morgan saying the young player was the wildcard they needed.
Jake Ploenges started the game with an injury and was subbed off 30 minutes in for the youngster.
The under 18s keeper gelled well on field with Yongai but was given his marching orders in the 81st minutes.
"He gave us that energy we needed in quite an important game," he said.
"He went on, we didn't know where he was going to go, but he deserved a crack. We threw him on in 23s last week and he got a goal so we thought 'why not?'.
"Both teams were pretty short, we had players backing up from 23s, and when Jake came off we just felt he was the best option.
"He was unlucky to get a second yellow card, he didn't realise he had the first."
Morgan said it was a strong game from both sides and while a handful of yellows were given out across the park, he said the game was played with good spirit.
After this weekend Yoogali looks set to hold onto the minor premiership, with Morgan congratulating them for a season well played.
The game lined up with Wanderers annual charity round with Wellways, the occasion undoubtedly boosting the group.
With perfect attendance at training and a real excited feeling amongst the playing group, Morgan is happy with how the squad was getting around each other.
It wasn't just on-field that young players were the stars of the show, but also at the jersey auction later that evening.
Maxwell Prest, who played his way into the first grade side earlier this season, had the top grossing jersey, with his match-worn shirt selling for $1200.
Though not a win, Morgan is happy for the implications of the draw.
"It was a positive point for morale," he said.
"With the other results that puts us four points now off finals, with three games left, so we made it hard for ourselves but if we play like we did in the second half, Yoogali barely got out of their half, we'll do well.
"Max (Prest) pulled the strings in the midfield, Logan (Flanagan) was our standout of the day in the backline, and getting those balls through to Thomas (Yongai), Ashton (Bourke), Chaise (Donetto), we were unlucky to not get another goal."
On the road again next weekend, Wanderers will head back to Canberra where they'll play Queanbeyan.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
