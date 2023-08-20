Late tries enough for Kangaroos to hold onto second spot

Kangaroos have limped into second position to begin their finals campaign.
In a dramatic conclusion to the regular season on Sunday, the Wagga outfit were in danger of dropping to fourth, and needing to take on Albury two weeks running in the elimination final.
However two late tries ensured they take winning form into the qualifying final with Tumut at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Albury levelled things late in the clash before Kangaroos responded with tries to Izak Ford and Ben Cronin handing them a 32-20 win.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose was pleased to come through a tough encounter.
"It was definitely a tough win," Rose said.
"I'm proud of the boys for their efforts.
"You have to be happy with a win like that so we'll take the two points and move onto next week."
With Albury playing for their season, not wanting to rely on Southcity getting the better of Gundagai across town, there was little between the two teams throughout the clash.
Kangaroos struck early as Latrell Siegwalt slid over off a scrum move after four minutes.
Albury were quick to respond as Keanau Wighton scored off a Jade Duroux kick.
With eight left the bounce favoured the Thunder as it sat up perfectly for Sebastian Nelson to take a 10-6 lead.
Rose inspired Kangaroos after wanting a drop out after starting the fifth tackle inside his own 30.
Chantz Carey scored in the corner to give Kangaroos the lead back but it was short lived as Albury claimed the short restart before coach Justin Carney slammed the ball down to give Albury a 14-12 lead at the break.
Four minutes into the second half, Jake Mascini plucked a bomb to put Kangaroos back in front.
After a flurry of tries either side of the break, ball handling then well and truly went out the door.
Both teams struggled to build momentum before Charlie Barton added to the lead for Kangaroos with a penalty goal with 16 to play.
Wighton scored off another kick with his sideline conversion levelling things with 10 to play.
However Kangaroos were able to capitalise on a mistake as Izak Ford scored to put his side back in front.
Ben Cronin then sealed the win with a try in the last minute.
Kangaroos have now won their last five games since a 12-6 loss to Tumut in round nine.
Rose knows the side will have to be better to get one back on the Blues, who have the bye in the first round of the season.
"It was good the boys held on," he said.
"It was pretty back-and-forth there at stages.
"We will definitely have to be better as we're always looking to improve.
"Tumut are coming off a bye so they will be nice and fresh and we'll just recover this week and be ready to go."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
