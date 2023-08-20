A LOOKOUT, first visualised 10 years ago, has become a reality thanks to $500,000 in bushfire recovery money from the NSW and federal governments.
The Yambla View Wambariga Lookout was officially opened on Thursday in Woomargama National Park by member for Albury Justin Clancy and Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn.
It involves a 100-metre elevated walkway, accessible to wheelchairs and prams, leading to an observation deck that faces west and takes in a panorama from Table Top to The Rock.
In other news
Then Greater Hume tourism and promotions officer Kerrie Wise was taken for a walk in the area a decade ago, by the owners of nearby winery Flyfaire Les Hanel and Julianne Cox, and came away thinking 'wow' what an ideal site for a lookout.
She subsequently pondered how to make it a reality and with a successful application to the Bushfire Local Economic Recover Package, set up after the Black Summer blazes, achieved her dream.
"I'm pretty proud of it, it's pretty alright," Ms Wise, who retired from her job five weeks ago, said as she stood on the viewing platform.
The structure for the walkway and lookout was designed and fabricated by East Albury company Australian Ramp and Access Solutions, the same firm that constructed new stairs and observation deck at Morgan's Lookout near Walla in 2018.
Ms Wise said that upgrade had been "extremely successful".
"I hope this is too and it opens up the national park a lot more, rather than just to hikers," she said.
"This allows 100 per cent of the population to enjoy the national park, rather than have them thinking they need to put on their gym shoes or something like that, it's for everyone."
With the narrow Tunnel Road, on the route from Woomargama to the lookout, in a poor condition with a rough surface, Mr Clancy noted in his speech that some bushfire recovery money could have been a help.
"(I) would have loved to have seen part of that bushfire recovery go to a little more bitumen sprayed on roads," Mr Clancy told the audience at the opening.
"But at the same time you can see from this end result what a magnificent statement (this is).
"It's very much something you will be able to bring your families to, look out and know what a beautiful part of the world we're in."
Ms Wise and Cr Quinn hope increased visitor traffic to the national park, because of the lookout, will result in more funding for Tunnel Road.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.