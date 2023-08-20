Teenage Wagga rider Byron Dennis is the 2023 Australian Motocross MX3 champion.
The 16-year-old took out the title in dominant fashion after streaking away from the field and claiming the second race of the weekend at Coolum by nearly 20 seconds ahead of Yamaha rider Seth Burchall.
In Sunday's earlier race Dennis finished second behind Husqvarna rider Jack Mather with his podium finish ensuring that he would most likely be crowned champion.
Dennis ended up claiming the championship by 28 points ahead of Mather while Yamaha rider Jake Cannon finished well back in third.
An elated Dennis was interviewed on the Stan Sport coverage following the second race and said that he was thrilled to clinch the championship.
"Yeah it was awesome," Dennis said.
"It was a dream come true and I'm just going to love every moment from now on.
"Behind the scenes this year has been nuts, I've been training with Beatons down in South Victoria and putting in the hard work and the hard work pays off and it's great."
Dennis was also asked about his plans to have a run in the upcoming Australian Supercross Championship and he confirmed that was next on his to do list.
"Yeah I'm looking forward to that and we'll wrap this up and get into that," he said.
