The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Kangaroos go into finals series unbeaten after early test from Albury

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 20 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja Pinney goes over to score as Kangaroos extended their unbeaten record with a win over Albury at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Jorja Pinney goes over to score as Kangaroos extended their unbeaten record with a win over Albury at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Kangaroos head into finals with a perfect record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.