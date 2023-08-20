Kangaroos head into finals with a perfect record.
The Wagga club were able to turn around Albury's early dominance to take a 14-4 victory at Equex Centre on Sunday.
The Thunder had the better of the opening exchanges and got on the board after eight minutes through Sommer Harris.
Albury then dictated terms for most of the first half before Kangaroos were able to change the momentum of the clash.
Coach Paul Watson was pleased with how they responded to the early pressure.
"I was really pleased with how we turned it around, especially in the second half," Watson said.
"We were a little bit flat early on, they got the jump on us but we fought back and that was probably the most pleasing thing for the day for us."
READ MORE
Kangaroos went into the break with a 6-4 after Lauren Jolliffe backed up a break from Shayla Watson midway through the first half.
A try to Jorja Pinney two minutes after half-time extended their advantage before Jada Hartwig raced away to score with 10 minutes remaining to give Kangaroos a handy buffer.
With the minor premiership already secured, Kangaroos will now have the week off.
However Watson knows they have plenty of work to do to secure a drought-breaking premiership.
"It doesn't mean a lot coming into finals, we're all on the same page," he said.
"Now it's about turning up with the right attitude as anyone can win.
"Albury are a fantastic team, they were a really good challenge for us as they are a really good defensive team as well.
"We had to work super hard and that's what we wanted heading into finals."
Albury will look to regroup when they take on Temora, who had the bye, in Sunday's qualifying final.
Meanwhile Young will be looking to extend their season after securing their finals berth with a 30-12 win over Junee at Laurie Daley Oval.
The Cherrypickers needed a win to lock in fifth and delivered.
Anna Hall bagged a hat-trick in the win.
Young will take on Brothers in the elimination final on Saturday after the Wagga club took a 26-6 win over Tumut.
The loss means the Blues finished four points outside of the finals.
Meanwhile Gundagai finished off their season with an overdue win.
The Tigers had gone close a couple of times but were finally able to bring up their first win against Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Gundagai reeled off 16 straight points but despite the 16-8 victory the Tigers finished last on the ladder.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.