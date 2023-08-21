Sheds chockers with chooks and a pavilion packed with produce ensured the 13th annual Ganmain Show was a roaring success at the weekend.
The number of people through the gate on Saturday was comparable to last year - the first year after the end of COVID-19 lockdowns shut down the region's agricultural shows.
While sheep entries were down a little, Ganmain Show Society secretary Kendra Kerrisk said the influx of poultry and crafts more than made up for it.
"We thought last year was a big one after a couple of years off, and this one matched it," she said.
"This is the first year we've gone online with all our pavilion entries, so it had the potential to be quite disastrous, but it went amazing - so much easier than having everything out 100 times.
"Our main pavilion was almost overflowing with so many flowers, cooking and crafts ... our sheds were chockers with chooks."
A highlight of the show was Charlie the Ridden Steer - an enormous Brahman that roamed the showgrounds with his owner, Gary Nelson.
Ms Kerrisk said kids and adults alike loved the gentle giant.
"We had these three Brahman that came, and one of them gets ridden through the crowd like a horse," she said.
"The crowd absolutely loved him. When they they weren't walking around, there were always kids patting them and just awed by how big they were."
The show society's fundraising efforts also proved successful, with the winning log in the woodchopping competition auctioned for $300.
The money will be given to the society's former secretary, Sharon Walsh, who is battling pancreatic cancer.
The final bag of chaff from the Ganmain Mill was also auctioned for $1300, which will be given - along with the second to last bag - to Ganmain Historical Society.
Ms Kerrisk said this was bittersweet for the community.
"Ganmain Chaff Mill has been operating for 128 years using local hay that was sent all around the east coast," she said.
"Last year they closed the mill down ... but they kept the last two bags of chaff to come out of the cutter.
"One will be preserved and kept at the historical society, because it's been such a big part of our town for so many years.
"I haven't talked to the person who won the auction yet, so whether he'll feed it to his best rams, or let his wife put it on a beautiful garden, who knows? Maybe he'll just keep it in a glass case."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
