The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Opinion

Wheeler's Wisdom: We survived previous warm periods without panic

By Keith Wheeler
Updated August 20 2023 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another Icelandic volcano reawakened late in July. Litli-Hrtur's underground eruption opened up a 1.7-mile fissure in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.