Wheeler's Wisdom: We survived previous warm periods without panic

Another Icelandic volcano reawakened late in July. Litli-Hrtur's underground eruption opened up a 1.7-mile fissure in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula.
"Litli-Hrtur is part of the Fagradalsfjall volcanic area, which, after around 800 years of silence, burst into life in March 2021 ... and in August 2022," according to the Daily Mail's UK edition.
Earthquakes led up to this eruption, as magma and other fluids moved within the volcano. Pockets of methane within the lava continue to explode.
One of the regular climate propaganda correspondents that flood letter pages of newspapers throughout Australia took me to task in the DA Tuesday-week ago. Volcanoes cool the climate, according to his account.
Yes, the undersea Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano near Tonga did indeed spray water vapour into the upper atmosphere. He was correct in saying that the water vapour could contribute to cooling, which in turn potentially caused the extension of our La Nina.
What did the pictures from Tonga show? Volcanic dust ruined much of the landscape. But it is the other emissions from a volcano that cause the damage - just like from the Litli-Hrtur volcano, which developed an unusual twirling air column of ash which the Icelandic Meteorological Office called a 'dust devil' filled with noxious gases.
In other news
And not just methane, but sulphur dioxide also. The lava seeping from the crater was estimated by scientists to be about 1200 degrees, which near the North Pole might just melt a little bit of ice.
The "global boiling" extreme northern hemisphere temperatures in July were probably a "one-off" event, but this new round of volcanic activity in Iceland seems as if it might be ongoing.
At the risk of boring regular readers of these columns, I would point out to my critic that when I began my "correspondence" geography degree studies at The University of New England, "global cooling" was the worry.
In those days no one realised the commercial possibilities of a climate scare. The apparent drop in temperatures was treated as a matter for urgent scientific study, rather than political gain.
The then-prime minister, Gough Whitlam, asked his science minister, Mr Morrison, to prepare a report on global cooling. The report presented in 1976 said that global cooling presented no threat to Australia.
Cooling could have been used to scare people. People living at that time would have heard old relatives talk about The Little Ice Age which Brittanica defines as the period from 1500 to 1850. So 1969 was little more than 100 years away from the when the world emerged from The Little Ice Age.
The Little Ice Age was more pronounced in the northern hemisphere. Cold ruins crops. Poor harvests cause starvation. And here's the really telling part: Mean annual temperatures across the northern hemisphere declined by two degrees, and that was enough to cause famine.
It puts the panic about a possible 1.5 degree rise in temperature in our era into perspective doesn't it?
Before The Little Ice Age, the Medieval Warming Period lasted from about 900 to 1300. This warmer time allowed great architecture and art to flourish because fewer people were needed to produce food.
The Roman Warm Period was around the time Jesus walked the Earth. Temperatures were about two degrees hotter than now according to the Nature website. The consistently warmer weather assisted the socio-cultural development of the Mediterranean region.
Previous warm periods were natural. Today's carbon dioxide content in the atmosphere assists plant growth. NASA photos indicate the Earth is greener. Food production is up, meaning that despite population growth, there has never been more food per capita than the current era.
Note that methane emissions from volcanoes are a natural part of our living Earth. But also note that the looney fringe wants to cut cattle numbers, citing reduction of methane emissions. Beware the power of the vegan lobby.
And the sun?
"Undergraduate geology shows that all past climate changes have been driven by the position of the continents, the Earth's orbit, and the energy released by the Sun," says geologist Dr Ian Plimer.
We have nothing to fear from so-called "global boiling". Hype from the UN.
Human ingenuity will prevail, but maybe we'll all wear sandals, as Jesus did.
