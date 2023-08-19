MARRAR assistant coach Zach Walgers is expected to learn the fate of his injured hamstring early in the week.
The Bombers' premiership chances sunk with the sight of Walgers emerging from the sheds at half-time of Saturday's qualifying final with a jacket on and his hamstring iced.
Walgers says he injured his hamstring in the opening minutes of the final but chose to push on until half-time, where a decision was made not to risk any further damage.
The Bombers went on to win by 14 points and set up a second semi-final showdown with The Rock-Yerong Creek at Robertson Oval next Saturday.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner does not believe it is anything too serious.
"We'll address Zachy and see how he pulls up," Gardner said.
"He was tight in the hamstring all week.
"We're not sure of the extent of it yet, we'll have to see how it pulls up in the next couple of days.
"If it is something, it's nothing too serious. I guess we're hoping it's just tightness and hopefully he can get it sorted during the week and hopefully be right to go against The Rock."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Gardner has not ruled him out of lining up against the Magpies in seven days time.
"I'm not ruling him out at all," he said.
Should scans rule otherwise, Gardner believes they showed on Saturday they can go all the way without Walgers.
"Yeah I think we can. We showed today that we can win without him," Gardner said.
"One man down and it was Zachy Walgers, probably the player we don't want going down, but as I said, we just dug deep and I think that proves we can do it."
Toby Lawler was also helped off with an ankle injury, but did return to kick a crucial final-quarter goal.
Gardner expects he will be right.
"Toby rolled his ankle but obviously came back on and kicked a crucial goal for us," he said.
"He'll probably be sore during the week but the fact he came back on is a positive.
"Hopefully he's right to get up."
