NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper was left to rue a lack of execution as the club fell short in their first final in seven years.
The Jets had ample opportunities but were unable to capitalise as they opened their finals series with a 14-point qualifying final loss to Marrar at Robertson Oval.
Harper felt the Jets had enough ball but just couldn't apply scoreboard pressure to the Bombers as they finished the day with 3.12.
"It was just a really frustrating day for us," Harper said.
"In all honesty, I thought we dominated possession in the first quarter, the third quarter and probably the last but just couldn't execute. The possession of the footy was in our favour and we couldn't execute, couldn't put that scoreboard pressure on.
"I missed four, a couple of other shots on goal that we should of made, it's just frustrating, things didn't fall our way a little bit today."
Harper went as far to say that Marrar wanted the win more than his group.
"It was a low-scoring game, wet weather footy and it stands out pretty heavily what you didn't do right and Marrar just wanted it a little bit more in all honesty," he said.
Given it was the Jets first finals series in seven years, a lack of hunger was not something that was expected to be a problem for them.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Harper was prepared to forgive it.
"I'm not too concerned by it," he said.
"We're inexperienced, we're young, it was a little bit uncharacteristic how we played today, not to mention the game conditions didn't really suit us. That isn't an excuse but.
"It was just one of those days where it made it hard to play our game style."
The sight of Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers limping to the bench at the half-time break with an iced hamstring turned heads.
Walgers is arguably the favourite for this year's Gerald Clear Medal and Harper conceded it was an opportunity missed by his men.
"The game absolutely was there for the taking," he said.
"We had a good third quarter, we had the majority of the possession of the footy, we felt like the momentum was with us but we just couldn't execute or anything like that, which is the frustrating part.
"We're a better side than what we dished up today but now if we want to go all the way, we've just got to do it the hard way."
The Jets will play the winner of the elimination final between Charles Sturt University and East Wagga-Kooringal in the first semi-final next Sunday at Langtry Oval.
Harper believes the Jets can overcome their stumble on Saturday and still win the club's first flag since 2007.
"Absolutely. There was a lot of players that didn't play to their best today but there were still quite a few who had a good impact on the game," he said.
"Our backline was really good. Marrar, gee they would have had one set shot on goal from a mark and the rest were crumbing goals, and yeah it was wet weather footy, but our backline did a really good job, we've just got to get better at moving the footy up the ground."
The Jets hope to welcome back key defender Brad McKinnon from a hamstring injury next week.
