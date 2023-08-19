Junee look to build on strong home performances in 2024

Junee will finish on the bottom of the Group Nine ladder after just missing out on another big scalp.
However captain Daniel Foley believes the fight they showed to only slip to a 26-25 loss to finals-bound Young at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday shows there is plenty of promise for the future.
Coming off a 60-6 loss to Kangaroos, Foley was pleased with how they hit back with a late penalty goal the difference against the Cherrypickers.
"I couldn't fault any of the boys in our last game," Foley said.
"We all wanted to come out and finish the season strongly and we didn't have a bad player.
"I thought everyone dug deep."
READ MORE
Foley thought the team's attitude was much improved.
It showed on the scoreboard.
"We've been very flat in the two weeks prior to this so to come out and play like that in our last game was really pleasing," he said.
Foley's field goal on the stroke of half-time was almost the difference between the two sides.
In the end it came down to goal kicking with Junee scoring more tries than their rivals.
However they only managed to convert two of them, while Tom Demeio struck all five of his attempts including the winning penalty goal.
Coming off two seasons without playing first grade, Junee managed two wins in their return.
It took until round nine but they got off the mark against Southcity before backing up the following week to down minor premiers Temora.
They also pushed Kangaroos and now Young.
All four performances were at home.
"I don't know what it is about playing here but we always seem to grow another leg here," Foley said.
However Foley, who is expected to take over the coaching role next year, hopes they can build on those performances next season.
And produce away from home as well.
"A lot of guys haven't played a lot of first grade footy in our side before so they are only going to become better players for this season," he said.
"They're learning you have to play 80 minutes no matter where you are playing.
"We didn't do it this year but it is pleasing to play that way at home."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.