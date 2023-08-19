The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Nine goals from Brad Ashcroft guided Turvey Park to a 85-point win over Narrandera

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 19 2023 - 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Weidemann was among Turvey Park's best as they defeated Narrandera by 85 points. Picture by Liam Warren
Ethan Weidemann was among Turvey Park's best as they defeated Narrandera by 85 points. Picture by Liam Warren

Turvey Park are the Riverina League minor premiers after claiming a 85-point win against Narrandera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.