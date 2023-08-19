Turvey Park are the Riverina League minor premiers after claiming a 85-point win against Narrandera.
While eventually able to run out 18.14 (122) to 5.7 (37) winners over the Eagles, the Bulldogs didn't have things entirely their own way in the first half.
The Eagles showed up with a point to prove early in the contest and only trailed by 19 points at the main break.
However it was all the Bulldogs in the second half as they kicked 12 goals to two to run out comfortable winners which secures them next weekend off.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was really pleased with the performance of his side to secure the victory over the Eagles and the minor premiership.
"Any win's a good win and obviously that secures that top spot and the minor premiership so that's a massive tick for the players and the club," Mazzocchi said.
"It's been a long, long time since they've achieved that so that was great.
"Obviously Narrandera competed hard but credit to our players and we were able to come away with a good solid win."
Mazzocchi agreed that it was far from easy early as the Eagles gave it to the Bulldogs for the best part of the opening half however credited his side for opening the game up after halftime.
"There was just a little bit of a breeze and Narrandera are a really physical side," he said.
"Their pressure was really good so it made for a good contest early and then credit to our guys as after halftime they were able to open the game up and use the ground really well.
"We got our game going and so they run away with a pretty comfortable win in the end."
Brad Ashcroft just fell short in his quest to win the Stewart Fraser Medal falling two goals short after an impressive haul of nine.
Mazzocchi said it was a terrific performance from the key forward who should now enter finals with a bit of momentum after a good couple of games in front of goal.
"Brad Ashcroft he was exceptional and had a lot of shots on goal today," he said.
"He didn't grab his opportunities and probably had his chances, I think he had about 15 or 16 shots on goal but it was an exceptional game from him regardless.
"At the end of the day he won't get the goal kicking medal but today was a really good performance and it will put him in good stead going forward."
Luke Fellows continued his great season with another solid performance against the Eagles while Andrew Emery was also impressive.
Mazzocchi said that Fellows was his usual classy self and noted that the entire midfield group were excellent in the win.
"Luke Fellows and that whole midfield group are such a class outfit," he said.
"Today Luke was great, Eth Weidemann every week just has silky skills and Cal Dooley, Hayden Smith and Joshy Ashcroft they all roll through there and they were all really good."
It wasn't all good news for the Bulldogs however with Will O'Connor picking up a knee injury in the win at Narrandera Sportsground.
Mazzocchi said he wasn't yet sure of the extent of the injury but was hopeful that O'Connor would be right to return to face either Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong or Griffith in a fortnights time.
"Unfortunately Will O'Connor's had a bit of a knee injury," he said.
"So we are just waiting to see where that comes up at, it could be nothing or it could be major we are just waiting to find out.
"Fingers crossed for Will that it is just a minor knock on the knee and he'll be right but we will just have to wait and see when he goes and sees the physio's during the week and work from there I suppose."
Full Time
Turvey Park 5.2 6.5 13.11 18.14 (122)
Narrandera 2.1 3.4 3.7 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Turvey Park: B.Ashcroft 9, E.Weidemann 2, J.Peters 2, J.Glanvill 2, R.Weidemann 1, H.Smith 1, A.Forato 1; Narrandera: J.Grinter 2, J.Powell 1, C.Vearing 1, B.Renet 1
BEST: Turvey Park: B.Ashcroft, L.Fellows, A.Emery, E.Weidemann, L.McRae, H.Smith; Narrandera: J.Grinter, L.Mckay, J.Powell, B.Gleeson, D.Quilter, B.Renet
