Alex Page was outstanding for the Swans as Griffith defeated Wagga Tigers by 38 points

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 19 2023 - 8:35pm
Griffith forward Patrick Payne was thrown down back and was among their best as the Swans defeated Wagga Tigers by 38 points. Picture by Liam Warren
Griffith will face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in next weekends Riverina League qualifying final after claiming a strong win at home against Wagga Tigers.

