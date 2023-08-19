Griffith will face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in next weekends Riverina League qualifying final after claiming a strong win at home against Wagga Tigers.
The win from the Swans sees them secure third place on the ladder while it also means that the Tigers season is over.
The Swans started the better of the two sides and went into quarter time up by 11 points before extending that lead to 17 at the main break.
Griffith then continued on with their momentum in the third and got out to a 31-point lead at three quarter time while the Tigers were unable to make the most of their opportunities as they came into the final change at 3.12.
From there the Swans controlled the game in the final quarter as they ran out 13.10 (88) to 6.14 (50) winners over the Tigers.
There was a fair bit on the line for the Swans heading into the contest and Griffith coach Greg Dreyer told The Area News that he was happy with their performance.
"They obviously didn't kick straight, but I thought the pressure that we showed and I was happy that we able to compete so consistently," Dreyer said.
"It was a bit of a finals game because we could have slipped to fifth and they were playing for the season."
The Swans lost Alec McCormick to concussion early in the contest which forced a reshuffle as young key forward Patrick Payne was shifted down back to play on Tigers coach Murray Stephenson.
Payne kept Stephenson to just the two goals and Dreyer was full of praise for his defensive performance.
"Patty was excellent. That happened really early and for Pat to go back, I thought he outplayed his opponent at centre half back. He is a good player the big fella (Stephenson)," he said.
"It allowed us to have a bit of a smaller forward line and I think that worked to our advantage as well. Ollie Bartter probably played his best game in a month, Kahlan (Spencer) lifted as well and played some more midfield minutes and then of course Pagey (Alex Page) and Dean Simpson were probably our two best today."
Griffith will make their first finals appearance since going down to the Tigers in the 2019 Riverina League grand final and they will take in what is almost a completely different side.
Dreyer said their goal at the start of the season was to play finals football and he was glad they were able to tick that box off.
"We finished seventh last year and eighth the year before," he said.
"Our goal was to make finals and we have been able to do that in a good spot as well. The boys have worked hard not just this year but over the last couple of years."
Full Time
Griffith 3.2 6.3 9.7 13.10 (88)
Wagga Tigers 1.3 2.10 3.12 6.14 (50)
GOALS: Griffith: J.Toscan 2, R.Pollock 2, J.Summers 1, K.Spencer 1, A.Page 1, C.Cunial 1; Wagga Tigers: M.Stephenson 2, C.Pavitt 1, J.Cornell 1, I.Lyons 1, P.Ryan 1
