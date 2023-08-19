Collingullie-Glenfield Park will play Coolamon in next weekends Riverina League elimination final after claiming a huge win against Leeton-Whitton.
Heading into the game needing results to fall their way and needing to claim a percentage-boosting win of their own, the Demons carried out their end of the deal defeating the Crows by 153 points.
After an inaccurate first term where they recorded 3.8, the Demons soon got rolling in the second quarter and went into the main break up by 80 points.
Eight goals in the third and then six in the last then put the icing on the cake as the Demons ran out 26.19 (175) to 3.4 (22) winners.
Perryman noted during the week that they could only control their result and said he was proud of the way the side performed.
"Yeah I definitely was," Perryman said.
"It was a great effort by everyone today and we could only control what we could control and we did that.
"Then a few things fell our way so I'm very pleased and very grateful that we've got an opportunity to play next week."
It was an inaccurate start for the Demons who were only able to record the three goals despite having 11 opportunities in the first term.
Perryman said although having their inaccuracy woes early he was confident that the game style would soon see the Demons start to pile on the points as the game wore on.
"Yeah it wasn't too bad I think we kicked 3.8 in the first quarter," he said.
"We were just a little bit inaccurate and I thought we brought the right game style that we wanted to bring but we just couldn't put it on the scoreboard at the start.
"But we knew that if we kept at it that we'd have our time and to get that at the end of the day is really pleasing.
"You always know in those types of games that you can get a run on at certain periods, you've just got to be patient and play good footy and that was the case."
Key forward Sam Stening clinched back-to-back Stewart Fraser Medals after a haul of eight goals saw him finish the home and away season with 63 goals which was two clear of Turvey Park's Brad Ashcroft.
Perryman said Stening had a good game and that it was nice for him to receive an award after a stellar run home in the second part of the season.
"It's good for him and he's played well in the back half of the year," he said.
"Today he was really good and worked well with a lot of the other forwards as well so it was definitely a good day and a good result for him personally."
Steven Jolliffe finished the day with four goals and was among the Demons' best as was Tom Howard.
Perryman was proud of Howard's performance against the Crows who continued on what has been a decent month for him.
"Yeah Tom was great," he said.
"His last month has been really good and today was one of his best games playing a bit more forward and a bit on-ball.
"He's really coming on as a player so it was a really great game for him today."
The Demons enter the clash against the Hoppers next week with a bit of momentum after winning their last two games of the home and away season while they have also defeated Coolamon in their two contests earlier in the season.
Perryman agreed to an extent that they could take some confidence from the pair of wins against the Hoppers but was quick to note that it would be completely different when the two sides face off next Sunday.
"Finals is a totally different ball game," he said.
"We've played them twice and they've had different sides in each time and so have we.
"Look at their side on paper from the weekend and there's a few changes to that as well so it's going to be a completely different game.
"Every final is hard and elimination finals are particularly hard.
"We just can't wait, we're glad we've got ourselves in this position and now we've got to start again and hopefully we can have a really good game on Sunday."
Full Time
Collingullie GP 3.8 12.11 20.17 26.19 (175)
Leeton Whitton 0.0 0.3 2.3 3.4 (22)
GOALS: Collingullie GP: S.Stening 8, S.Jolliffe 4, T.Howard 3, E.Perryman 3, M.Klemke 3, H.Wichman 2, K.Flack 1, F.Inglis 1, S.Durnan 1; Leeton Whitton: T.Doyle 1, T.Meline 1, J.Grundy 1
BEST: Collingullie GP: T.Howard, J.Perryman, N.Harper, E.Perryman, S.Stening, S.Jolliffe; Leeton Whitton: T.Groves, M.Dryburgh, M.Rainbird, J.Stevens, J.Norman, W.Wakeman
